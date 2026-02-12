Parker, Delle Donne, Griffin Lead 2026 Hall of Fame Finalists

Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Blake Griffin headline the 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalists, highlighting a class rich with NBA and WNBA legends.

Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Blake Griffin are among the high-profile names announced as finalists for the 2026 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction, the Hall revealed Wednesday. The announcement, covered by both the NBA and ESPN, underscores a remarkable class that bridges both the NBA and WNBA, highlighting the growing recognition of women's basketball alongside established NBA stars.

Headlining Finalists: Parker, Delle Donne, Griffin

The inclusion of Parker, Delle Donne, and Griffin marks a significant moment for the Hall of Fame, each representing excellence and influence in their respective leagues.

Candace Parker is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and decorated players in WNBA history. Her career includes multiple MVP awards, championship titles, and All-Star selections. Parker has been instrumental in raising the profile of women's basketball, and her statistical impact is reflected in her standing among WNBA career leaders in points, rebounds, and assists.

is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and decorated players in WNBA history. Her career includes multiple MVP awards, championship titles, and All-Star selections. Parker has been instrumental in raising the profile of women's basketball, and her statistical impact is reflected in her standing among WNBA career leaders in points, rebounds, and assists. Elena Delle Donne has similarly left an indelible mark on the WNBA. She boasts an MVP award, a championship with the Washington Mystics, and is known for her scoring efficiency and all-around play. Delle Donne's career statistics place her among the best in the modern game.

has similarly left an indelible mark on the WNBA. She boasts an MVP award, a championship with the Washington Mystics, and is known for her scoring efficiency and all-around play. Delle Donne's career statistics place her among the best in the modern game. Blake Griffin, a six-time NBA All-Star and the 2011 Rookie of the Year, brought a combination of athleticism and skill to the NBA that transformed the power forward position. Griffin's high-flying dunks and scoring ability made him a fan favorite, with career numbers that reflect his impact throughout his time with the Clippers, Pistons, and other franchises.

A Diverse and Influential 2026 Class

The NBA highlighted the diversity of the 2026 finalists, emphasizing the continued expansion of the Hall of Fame's scope to honor not only NBA legends but also WNBA pioneers. ESPN's coverage noted that this year's list features several first-time finalists who have shaped basketball culture both on and off the court.

The list of finalists is expected to include several other notable names from the world of coaching, international basketball, and contributors to the sport, although the NBA and ESPN focused primarily on the headline trio for their transformative influence.

Statistical Legacies and Career Highlights

Parker and Delle Donne are both fixtures among the WNBA's all-time leaders in major categories. A side-by-side statistical comparison illustrates the breadth of their achievements:

Parker has averaged double-digit points and high rebound totals across her career, with multiple seasons as a playoff standout.

Delle Donne is recognized for her scoring prowess and efficiency, including a rare 50-40-90 shooting season.

Griffin, meanwhile, has accumulated over 14,000 points and 6,000 rebounds, and is known for his highlight-reel plays and leadership roles with several NBA teams.

What Comes Next in the Hall of Fame Process

Now that the list of finalists has been announced, the Hall of Fame's selection committees will evaluate each candidate's career impact, statistics, and contributions to the game. The final inductees will be revealed during the NCAA Men's Final Four in April 2026. Those who make the cut will join the ranks of basketball's immortals, as listed in the historic Hall of Fame records.

Analysis: Reflecting Basketball’s Evolution

This year's finalists exemplify the sport's evolution—in both style and substance. The inclusion of Parker and Delle Donne signals a growing parity in the recognition of women's achievements in basketball history. Griffin's selection highlights the changing role of the modern NBA forward and the entertainment value he brought to fans.

As the Hall of Fame prepares for its 2026 induction class, basketball enthusiasts and historians alike will watch closely to see which legends secure their place among the game's greatest figures. With Parker, Delle Donne, and Griffin at the forefront, the conversation around basketball excellence continues to evolve.