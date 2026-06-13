parkrun marks millionth event at Bushy Park, where it began

Bushy Park hosted parkrun’s millionth event, bringing the movement back to the London park where 13 runners and five volunteers started it in 2004.

Sunlight spilled across Bushy Park as runners, walkers and volunteers gathered beneath a hand-built “thanks a million” sign for a milestone that began with almost nothing. parkrun returned to the south-west London park on Saturday for its millionth event, a celebration of a free weekly ritual that has grown from a local time trial into a public-health fixture in 23 countries and more than 2,800 locations.

The landmark was for the one millionth parkrun event, not the one millionth individual finish. parkrun says the movement has now attracted more than 12 million registrations worldwide, recorded more than 138 million finish-line crossings and logged more than 16 million volunteering instances. The format remains simple: timed 5km events on Saturdays, with 2km junior parkruns on Sundays.

AI-generated illustration

That simplicity is central to its reach. Paul Sinton-Hewitt, the founder, said the first run in Bushy Park in October 2004 was just “a little event” to see friends over coffee, and that a million events was “never in the plan”. Early accounts put the first Bushy Park gathering at 13 runners and five volunteers, while parkrun’s own blog says 18 people turned up to the first-ever event in 2004. What started as a local experiment has become a competition-friendly community habit, with the atmosphere at the funnel and the promise of a little rivalry the following week helping bring people back.

Source: reuters.com

That social energy has also become part of parkrun’s public-health pitch. The charity says more than 2,200 GP surgeries in the UK are twinned with a parkrun through parkrun Practice, more than 2,000 schools have joined parkrun Primary, and events run in 25 prisons and young offenders’ institutions, affecting more than 12,000 people in custody. It is a model built not just around exercise, but around prevention, belonging and low-cost access in a country where opportunities to be active are often shaped by income, confidence and geography.

Kevin Wood via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The symbolism of the return to Bushy Park was hard to miss. The park marked its 1,000th event two years ago, when more than 6,000 people turned up, and this latest celebration drew Dame Kelly Holmes, the double Olympic gold medallist from 2004, alongside Sinton-Hewitt and parkrun Global chief executive Elizabeth Duggan. Duggan called the milestone “just phenomenal” and said the goal is to expand from 23 countries to 30 by 2030, while weekly participation rises from about half a million to three quarters of a million. On a sunny morning where the finish funnels stayed busy and conversations kept flowing, parkrun looked less like a running event than a civic institution.