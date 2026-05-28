Parris Campbell Retires from NFL at Age 28

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, a Super Bowl champion, retires at 28 after being placed on the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/retired list.

Parris Campbell, a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver known for his speed and versatility, has retired from the NFL at age 28. The Dallas Cowboys announced the news on Tuesday, moving Campbell to the reserve/retired list, a decision quickly confirmed by several league sources including NFL.com, Fox News, and ProFootballRumors.com.

Campbell’s NFL Journey

After being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell showcased his potential as a dynamic playmaker. His career, however, was often marked by injuries limiting his on-field contributions. Over five NFL seasons, Campbell played for the Colts, the New York Giants, and, most recently, the Cowboys.

Campbell appeared in 64 regular season games during his career.

He totaled 1,450 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

He recorded a career-high 623 receiving yards with the Colts in 2022.

Super Bowl Success and Recent Moves

Campbell earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Colts, a highlight that Fox News emphasized in their coverage. His ability to contribute on special teams and as a reliable target in the passing game gave him value across multiple franchises.

After a stint with the Giants, Campbell joined the Cowboys during the 2026 offseason. However, his tenure with Dallas was brief, as the team officially moved him to the reserve/retired list, a procedural step confirming his retirement and freeing up a roster spot.

Official Announcements and League Impact

NFL.com reported Campbell’s retirement alongside other roster moves around the league, including the signing of linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles by the Buffalo Bills. ProFootballRumors.com noted that the Cowboys’ decision to shift Campbell to the reserve/retired list was in line with standard league transaction protocols, as reflected on the official NFLPA player record.

What Retirement Means for the Cowboys

For the Dallas Cowboys, the move opens up competition at wide receiver as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Campbell had been expected to provide depth and veteran leadership, but his departure shifts focus to younger players on the roster.

Looking Back at Campbell’s Career

Despite battling injuries, Campbell’s perseverance and flashes of productivity made him a respected teammate. His best season came in 2022, when he posted 63 receptions for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns for Indianapolis. He also contributed as a rusher and kick returner during his career.

Career totals include 178 receptions and 7 total touchdowns .

and . Campbell played in four playoff games, including a Super Bowl win.

He contributed over 200 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 return yards in his career.

Final Thoughts

Campbell’s retirement at 28 is a reminder of the physical demands of the NFL and the uncertainty many athletes face. While his career was hampered by injuries, his resilience and Super Bowl triumph stand out as defining moments. The Cowboys now look to the future as they seek to fill the void left by a proven professional.