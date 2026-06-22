Passenger praises injured railway staff after fatal Bedford train crash

An injured rail worker still helped the wounded after two East Midlands Railway trains crashed near Bedford, leaving one driver dead and 28 people in hospital.

An injured member of railway staff still helped passengers in the minutes after two East Midlands Railway trains smashed together south of Bedford, as one driver died and about 100 people were hurt. The passenger who witnessed the aftermath praised the worker’s determination to keep helping despite being in pain, a response that put the focus squarely on the human scramble to protect passengers in the first chaotic moments after the crash near Elstow.

The collision happened shortly after 5pm on Friday, 19 June 2026, when the 4.40pm Corby to London St Pancras service struck the rear of the 3.50pm Nottingham to London St Pancras train near the Elstow interchange between the A421 and the A6. At least one carriage derailed. British Transport Police said 28 people were still in hospital on Saturday, 20 June, including nine in a critical condition, while the East of England Ambulance Service said 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 32 serious injuries and 57 minor injuries.

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Emergency crews declared a major incident and mounted a large response that brought together police, firefighters, ambulance crews, air ambulances and rail personnel. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no fire, and its crews worked alongside other agencies to rescue passengers and evacuate people from both trains. That is the side of rail safety most passengers never see: staff moving fast, checking carriages, guiding the uninjured and helping medics reach those who cannot move themselves.

Source: travelandtourworld.com

The incident has since become a hard test of the rail network’s emergency planning as well as its day-to-day protections. British Transport Police, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and East Midlands Railway are investigating the cause. The unusual rear-end nature of the collision has also sharpened attention on the systems that normally keep trains apart and the rare circumstances in which they can fail.

Stephen Craven via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Disruption across the Midland Main Line is set to continue through most of next week. East Midlands Railway said services between Bedford and Luton remained blocked and told passengers to travel through Bedford only if their journey is essential until 28 June. For commuters, long-distance travellers and rail staff alike, the aftermath will stretch well beyond the crash site, as investigators piece together how a routine Friday evening service ended in one of the network’s worst incidents in years.