Patek Philippe visionary Philippe Stern dies after reshaping luxury watchmaking

Philippe Stern turned Patek Philippe’s handmade watches into scarce luxury assets, building a global brand from the quartz crisis and leaving a museum, seal and manufacture behind.

Philippe Stern, Patek Philippe honorary president, died on 14 June 2026 at 88. Patek Philippe called him a “pioneering and visionary spirit” whose leadership helped give the Geneva watchmaker its worldwide standing.

Born in 1938, Stern entered the family business in 1963 at The Henri Stern Watch Agency, returned to Geneva in 1966 and became general director in 1977. He took over as president in 1993 and remained in the role until 2009, when he handed leadership to his son, Thierry Stern, who still runs the company today.

During the quartz crisis, when cheaper electronic timepieces threatened Swiss mechanical watchmaking, Stern pushed Patek Philippe deeper into exclusivity, craftsmanship and long-term scarcity.

AI-generated illustration

In 1996, Patek Philippe centralized its manufacture and headquarters in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, bringing together operations that had been split across several sites. Five years later, Stern created the Patek Philippe Museum, building on a collection he had assembled over about 40 years. The museum houses around 2,500 watches, automatons, precious objects and miniature enamel portraits, along with a library of more than 8,000 works on horology.

In 2006, he inaugurated the renovated Geneva Salon. In 2009, he presided over the creation of the Patek Philippe Seal, the company’s internal hallmark for mechanical movements, which requires rate accuracy of no more than -1/+2 seconds per day.

Credits to Mourad Ben Abdallah / Wikimedia Commons via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Patek Philippe says it has been owned by the Stern family since 1932 and is the last family-owned Genevan manufacture. Today the company says it has more than 150 references in its current collection, produced in limited quantities.