Patel faces setbacks in defamation fights against media outlets

Patel’s latest defamation fights are faltering in court, even as his $250 million Atlantic suit keeps pressure on reporters.

Kash Patel’s defamation campaign against news organizations has run into fresh legal resistance, underscoring how costly litigation can be even when it fails to clear the courtroom threshold. A Virginia appeals court upheld the dismissal of Patel’s CNN case, and a Houston federal judge threw out his separate suit against former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi, leaving Patel with another setback just days after he demanded $250 million from The Atlantic.

The pattern now spans six defamation lawsuits Patel has filed against media companies and commentators in nearly seven years. One of the earlier cases targeted CNN over two articles published in November and December 2020. The Virginia Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal on Jan. 21, 2025, saying Patel had not pleaded facts showing actual malice, the high legal standard public figures must meet in defamation cases.

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Patel’s latest fight centers on an April 17 article in The Atlantic that alleged excessive drinking and unexplained absences. In April 2026, Patel sued the magazine and staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick for $250 million. The Atlantic said it stood by its reporting and would vigorously defend itself. The size of the damages demand alone signaled that the case was about more than a single article: it placed one of the country’s most influential political publications under immediate legal and financial pressure.

A day later, U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. dismissed Patel’s defamation lawsuit against Figliuzzi in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The judge called the challenged remark “rhetorical hyperbole” and said it could not support a defamation claim. Figliuzzi’s lawyer called the ruling “a victory for press freedom and the First Amendment.”

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Patel has become a polarizing figure since taking office in February 2025, drawing criticism for premature social-media posts on active investigations, personal use of FBI aircraft and a sweeping reorganization that replaced top bureau leadership. That backdrop gives the lawsuits added institutional weight. The repeated filings against media figures now look less like isolated grievances than part of a broader pressure strategy, one that mirrors Trump-world litigation habits: force a legal fight, drive up the cost of aggressive reporting, and make every newsroom think twice before publishing another damaging account.