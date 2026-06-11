Patrick Bruel placed under formal investigation in rape case in France

French judges moved Patrick Bruel under formal investigation over rape and assault claims spanning 2008 to 2019, a step that can push a case toward trial.

French investigators have placed Patrick Bruel under formal investigation, a procedural step that means judges have found reasonable grounds to believe a crime may have been committed and that the case may be moving toward trial. The 67-year-old singer, actor and poker player was presented to four investigating judges and released under judicial supervision as prosecutors examined allegations of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and harassment covering the period from 2008 to 2019.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said the allegations include incidents in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Brussels, Perpignan and Ajaccio, while French media reported that judges are also looking at whether separate claims involving 13 additional alleged victims from September 1992 to September 2008 fall outside the statute of limitations. International reporting has put the broader case at more than 20 women, underscoring the scale of the judicial review now under way. Bruel has denied the allegations.

Source: c.files.bbci.co.uk

For French law, the formal investigation does not amount to a conviction. It is a stage in which magistrates test the evidence, hear accounts and decide whether the file is strong enough to proceed further. In a case involving multiple accusers, allegations spread across several countries and a long timeline, the process can become as important as the final outcome because it determines how far older claims can still be examined.

Bruel’s public profile makes the case especially significant in France. Sony Music Entertainment France says he has sold more than 15 million albums over more than 30 years, and his official biography says he arrived from Algeria at age three before building a long career in French music and acting. He has also been widely known as a former heartthrob and professional poker player, giving the investigation a sharp reputational impact beyond the courtroom.

Alain Zirah via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The case lands amid a wider reckoning over sexual violence in French cultural life. A 2025 parliamentary inquiry into abuse in the entertainment industry described the problem as systemic, endemic and persistent, and issued 86 recommendations aimed at protecting workers and children on set. Gérard Depardieu’s 18-month suspended sentence last year for sexually assaulting two women on a film set kept pressure on institutions and prosecutors to move more decisively. Bruel’s case now adds another test of whether France’s legal system can process allegations against towering public figures with the speed and seriousness survivors have long demanded.