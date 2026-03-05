Patriots Release Stefon Diggs After One Season

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Stefon Diggs after just one year, raising questions about the team's strategy and Diggs' next destination.

Stefon Diggs’ time with the New England Patriots has come to an abrupt end, as the team announced the release of the veteran wide receiver after only one season. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, The New York Times, and NFL.com, confirmed the move, which is widely viewed as a cost-saving measure and a significant shift in the Patriots’ roster strategy.

Short-Lived Tenure in New England

The Patriots acquired Diggs in the 2025 offseason in a move that generated excitement about the team’s revamped offense. However, after just one season in Foxborough, the organization opted to move on from the three-time Pro Bowler. According to The New York Times, the decision was made primarily for financial reasons, as the franchise looks to reallocate resources and manage its salary cap more efficiently.

ESPN reported that the Patriots’ front office weighed Diggs’ on-field performance against his contract and cap hit, ultimately determining that releasing the receiver was the most prudent course. NFL.com echoed this analysis, noting that the Patriots are focusing on long-term roster flexibility rather than short-term production.

Financial Impact and Roster Implications

Diggs’ release is expected to create significant salary cap relief for New England. The move will reportedly free up millions in cap space, though the team will still incur some dead money charges due to the structure of his contract. For curious fans, current cap implications can be tracked via the NFLPA Salary Cap Report.

Diggs’ 2025 campaign saw him finish with 78 receptions, 812 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

He was due a salary of over $15 million for 2026, a figure the Patriots ultimately deemed too high given their current roster construction.

The dead money and cap savings figures can be explored in detail at Over the Cap.

The move signals a youth movement for the Patriots, who are expected to prioritize developing their recent draft picks and exploring free agency for more cost-effective options. As ESPN observed, the franchise is embracing a transition period following several years of roster churn.

What’s Next for Diggs?

At 32, Diggs remains one of the most accomplished receivers in the NFL, with career totals that include over 10,000 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns. His combination of route-running, hands, and experience makes him a likely target for contenders seeking veteran leadership and production.

Speculation has already begun regarding Diggs’ potential landing spots. While no teams have been formally linked to the wideout, NFL.com notes that Diggs should command strong interest across the league, given his track record and durability. His release also comes at a time when several teams are in need of proven receiving talent as they prepare for the 2026 season.

Patriots’ Broader Strategy

This roster move fits into a broader trend for New England. The Patriots have increasingly leveraged the NFL’s roster management system to stay flexible and competitive, balancing veteran contracts with the need to develop younger, less expensive talent.

The New York Times pointed out that the team’s decision reflects a shift in the NFL’s financial landscape, where teams must constantly weigh player value against salary cap realities. ESPN added that, with Diggs off the books, the Patriots are positioned to pursue other free agents or extend promising players already on the roster.

Looking Ahead

While Diggs’ stint with the Patriots was brief, his departure marks a notable point in the team’s ongoing rebuild. The Patriots’ willingness to make difficult roster decisions underscores their commitment to long-term success, even at the cost of short-term star power. For Diggs, the next few weeks will be critical in determining where he’ll resume his standout career—and whether he can add another chapter to his impressive legacy as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers.