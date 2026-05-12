Paul Curran Named Atlanta Journal-Constitution Publisher

Andrew Morse steps down as president and publisher of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with Paul Curran taking the helm amid digital subscription challenges.

Andrew Morse is stepping down as president and publisher of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), with media executive Paul Curran named as his successor. The leadership change comes at a pivotal time for the AJC, as the newspaper faces ongoing challenges in accelerating digital subscription growth—a trend reflected across many regional U.S. publications.

Leadership Transition at the AJC

The announcement, reported by AJC.com, marks the end of Morse’s tenure and the beginning of Curran’s leadership. Morse, who has overseen the AJC’s operations during a period of significant transformation, will officially step down, passing the torch to Curran, whose industry experience is expected to guide the organization through a complex media landscape. The AJC’s governance structure emphasizes the president and publisher’s role in strategic planning, editorial oversight, and business development.

Digital Subscription Growth Remains a Hurdle

Like many metropolitan newspapers, the AJC has prioritized the growth of its digital subscriber base as print circulation continues to decline—a trend documented by the Alliance for Audited Media and analyzed by Pew Research Center. However, as highlighted by Nieman Lab, the AJC’s push for digital subscriptions has not met internal expectations, with audience growth lagging behind some of its regional peers. This challenge underscores the difficulties many mid-sized newspapers face in converting readers from free content models to paid digital platforms.

According to recent audited circulation data, the AJC’s digital subscription numbers have grown modestly but remain below industry leaders.

Pew Research Center’s newspaper fact sheet shows that while digital revenue is up nationally, print losses continue to outpace gains for many outlets.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

The AJC’s experience reflects a broader industry struggle. Regional newspapers, even those with storied histories and strong local brands, have found it difficult to replicate the digital subscription success of top national outlets. Nieman Lab’s data shows that while the New York Times and Washington Post have added millions of digital subscribers, most regional papers see growth in the low thousands each year.

The AJC remains one of the top regional dailies by audited circulation, as listed in Editor & Publisher’s Top 25 Daily Newspapers rankings.

Statista’s newspaper statistics show U.S. print readership declining steadily, with digital audiences becoming increasingly important for sustainability.

What Curran’s Leadership Could Mean

As Paul Curran assumes the role of president and publisher, the AJC is expected to sharpen its focus on digital innovation, reader engagement, and subscription strategies. Industry observers will be watching to see whether Curran can help the AJC break through digital growth plateaus and strengthen its position as a vital news source for Atlanta and the broader region.

The leadership transition underscores the challenges and opportunities facing regional newspapers as they adapt to the rapid pace of digital transformation. With Curran at the helm, the AJC’s efforts to grow its digital audience and maintain its relevance will be closely watched by both media analysts and local readers.