Paul McCartney Closes Late Show With Memorable Farewell

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ finale featured Paul McCartney performing ‘Hello Goodbye’ and turning out the lights at the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater.

Stephen Colbert’s final episode of 'The Late Show' was marked by an unforgettable moment as Paul McCartney took the stage for a spirited rendition of 'Hello Goodbye', capping off an era at the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. The event, covered widely by Variety, highlighted both the significance of Colbert’s tenure and McCartney’s enduring connection to late-night television and music history.

The Final Bow

The closing moments of 'The Late Show' brought together two icons: host Stephen Colbert, whose wit and political satire defined the show, and Paul McCartney, whose legacy with The Beatles has shaped popular culture for decades. McCartney’s performance of 'Hello Goodbye' was met with enthusiasm from both the live audience and viewers at home, serving as a joyous send-off for Colbert’s final broadcast.

'Hello Goodbye' , released in 1967, is one of The Beatles’ most recognizable songs, known for its upbeat melody and lyrical simplicity. It has been performed frequently by McCartney in his solo concerts, maintaining its popularity across generations.

, released in 1967, is one of The Beatles’ most recognizable songs, known for its upbeat melody and lyrical simplicity. It has been performed frequently by McCartney in his solo concerts, maintaining its popularity across generations. The Ed Sullivan Theater, a landmark in American entertainment, has hosted legendary acts since the 1950s, including The Beatles’ first U.S. TV appearance in 1964. Its historic status adds weight to the symbolic gesture of McCartney "turning out the lights."

Colbert’s Legacy

Stephen Colbert’s stewardship of 'The Late Show' has been marked by consistently strong viewership, creative interviews, and incisive commentary on current events. His final episode was a celebration of both his personal achievements and the collective impact of late-night television. Colbert’s gratitude to his staff and audience was evident, with Variety quoting him:

"We were lucky." — Stephen Colbert, Variety

This sentiment underscored the camaraderie and innovation that defined his run on the show.

McCartney’s Enduring Influence

Paul McCartney’s appearance was not only a nod to his own storied past but also a testament to his lasting appeal. His numerous Gold and Platinum certifications and continued touring success reflect his position as a cultural mainstay. The choice of 'Hello Goodbye' as the finale’s anthem resonated with the theme of transitions, encapsulating both farewell and gratitude.

McCartney’s history with the Ed Sullivan Theater links back to The Beatles’ transformative moment in American music history.

His performance on Colbert’s finale quickly rose on the Billboard TV Songs Chart, demonstrating the immediate impact of televised music events.

Theater’s Symbolic Farewell

The act of McCartney turning out the theater lights was a poignant gesture, marking the end of Colbert’s chapter at the venue. The Ed Sullivan Theater has witnessed countless memorable moments, and this finale added another to its storied history. The symbolism was not lost on viewers, as it echoed the closing of a significant period in late-night entertainment.

Looking Forward

As 'The Late Show' transitions to new leadership, the legacy of both Stephen Colbert and Paul McCartney remains firmly embedded in the cultural landscape. The finale’s celebration of music, comedy, and community serves as a reminder of the power of television to unite audiences and honor its history.

For fans eager to revisit the performance or explore more about McCartney’s live appearances, resources like setlist statistics and certification records offer deeper insight. The Ed Sullivan Theater’s historic survey documents its ongoing relevance, even as its lights dim for now.