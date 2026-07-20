Paul Skenes strikes out eight as Pirates beat Guardians 7-1

Paul Skenes followed a rough start in Philadelphia with seven dominant innings, striking out eight as Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 7-1.

Paul Skenes stretched into the seventh inning for the first time since May 12 and struck out eight, giving the Pirates the kind of ace-level start that has quickly turned him from top prospect into one of baseball’s most closely watched young pitchers. Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 at Progressive Field, and Skenes allowed one run on seven hits while showing the efficiency and command that have begun to change expectations around him.

The outing mattered because it was more than a power display. Skenes worked seven innings, his longest start in more than two months, and kept Cleveland from building any sustained pressure against a Pirates rotation that has leaned on him for stability. After allowing eight runs, seven earned, in four innings in a 10-6 loss at Philadelphia on July 1, he improved to 3-0 with a 2.46 ERA in the stretch that followed, a sharp response from a pitcher who is increasingly being judged by how deep he can work and how consistently he can do it.

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Pittsburgh gave Skenes enough help to turn a strong mound performance into a comfortable win. Billy Cook had a career-high three hits and drove in two runs, Nick Gonzales added two hits, and Esmerlyn Valdez kept up his strong July with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. That support let the Pirates finish off a game that never fully got away from Skenes, and it underscored how much more dangerous Pittsburgh looks when its best starter is paired with even modest offense.

Photo by Iban Lopez Luna

For Skenes, the details point to a pitcher whose rapid rise is no longer just about radar-gun readings. The All-Star right-hander has become a national draw because every start now serves as a test of endurance, sequencing and command as much as raw velocity. Going at least seven innings for the first time since May 12 is the kind of benchmark that matters in Pittsburgh’s long-term plans, and outings like this one help define what the Pirates can ask of him from here: not merely dominance in flashes, but dependable length that changes the shape of a game.