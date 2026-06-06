Paxton’s Senate Campaign Puts Spotlight on Latino Voting Rights

Ken Paxton's run for Senate intensifies debates over Latino voting access in Texas, drawing national focus to legal battles and advocacy efforts.

Ken Paxton’s announcement of his bid for U.S. Senate has thrust Texas’s ongoing battles over Latino voting rights into the national spotlight, amplifying a debate that has defined his recent tenure as Texas Attorney General. As Paxton pivots from state office to the campaign trail, advocates, legal observers, and political strategists are watching closely to see how his record on voting rights shapes the Senate race—and impacts Latino communities across Texas.

Legal Battles and Policy Moves

Paxton’s tenure as Texas Attorney General has been marked by a series of high-profile legal actions targeting voting rights organizations, many of which serve Latino communities. His office has pursued litigation challenging voter assistance practices, mail-in ballot access, and voter registration drives, often arguing that they threaten election integrity. Critics, however, contend these actions disproportionately affect Latino voters, who make up a growing share of Texas’s electorate.

According to Pew Research, Latinos accounted for nearly 30% of all eligible voters in Texas by 2022, a number that has continued to rise.

Measures defended or advanced by Paxton’s office include enhanced voter ID requirements and restrictions on third-party voter registration efforts, as documented in the Brennan Center’s 2023 roundup of voting laws.

Senate Campaign Raises the Stakes

With his impeachment in the rearview mirror, Paxton’s Senate bid is seen by some analysts as a referendum on his aggressive posture toward voting rights. His campaign has emphasized themes of election security and cracking down on fraud—issues that have fueled partisan divisions in Texas and beyond. The New York Times notes that Paxton’s campaign is expected to double down on these priorities, even as advocacy groups warn that recent policies have made it harder for Latinos, seniors, and people with disabilities to vote.

Opponents of Paxton’s record argue that his lawsuits and legal arguments have created a climate of fear among Latino voting groups, discouraging civic participation. Meanwhile, Paxton’s supporters claim he is upholding the integrity of Texas elections and defending against what they describe as "outside influence" in local voting processes.

Impacts on Latino Voters

Advocacy organizations and civil rights groups point to a series of reports showing that recent changes in Texas voting laws have disproportionately affected Latino and minority communities. Barriers include new identification requirements, limits on mail-in and drive-through voting, and increased criminal penalties for technical errors on registration forms.

The ACLU’s interactive database highlights Texas among the states with the most restrictive voting laws, with direct effects on Latino turnout.

Despite these barriers, turnout among Latino voters in Texas reached record highs in recent elections, as shown in official state results.

Looking Ahead

As the Senate campaign heats up, Paxton’s history of legal conflict with Latino voting groups is likely to remain a focal point. His approach—framed as a defense of election security by supporters, and as voter suppression by critics—will test his appeal in a diversifying Texas electorate. The outcome of this race could have implications beyond the state, influencing national conversations about voting rights, minority access to the polls, and the future of federal election law.

With Latino voters poised to play a decisive role, all eyes are on how Paxton’s record and rhetoric will shape the 2026 campaign—and what it means for the broader fight over voting rights in Texas and across the United States.