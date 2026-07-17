PayPal board rejects Stripe-Advent takeover bid as too low

PayPal's board said Stripe and Advent International's $60.50-a-share offer fell short, putting a more than $53 billion takeover bid on shaky ground.

PayPal's board rejected a joint Stripe and Advent International takeover offer of $60.50 a share, a proposal that valued the payments company at more than $53 billion and now faces a much steeper path forward. The board's view that the bid was inadequate put price, power and strategy at the center of one of the biggest possible shakeups in digital payments.

The rejection mattered because PayPal remains a sprawling consumer and merchant payments platform, but one that has been pressed from multiple sides by card networks, fintech startups, banks and platform rivals. Stripe has become one of the most influential names in online commerce infrastructure, while Advent International is the kind of private equity firm that often shows up in large corporate transactions and operational turnarounds. Together, the two bidders signaled an ambition to buy scale in a sector where scale still matters, even as the market has become less forgiving of growth at any price.

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A board calling a bid inadequate usually means directors believe the offer underprices the company, or that the terms do not properly protect shareholders. In PayPal's case, that judgment suggests the directors either see more value in the company than the first offer reflects or believe the business can still recover enough on its own to command a better number. It also shows how much the fintech reset has changed bargaining power: buyers are still active, but sellers can no longer assume that brand recognition alone will preserve the old growth premium.

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Michael Sauers via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Interest in PayPal had already been building months earlier, when Stripe was reported on Feb. 24, 2026 to be considering the acquisition of all or parts of the company. The latest rejection indicates that talks are still active, but any deal would likely need materially better economics or a different structure to move ahead. For investors, the fight is no longer just about whether PayPal can be sold. It is about whether a storied payments name can still persuade the market that its turnaround case deserves more than a reset-era valuation.