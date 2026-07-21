Peak Design's new Field Bracket integrates AirTag support for cameras

Peak Design is testing an L-bracket that could hide an AirTag inside the camera mount, turning a simple accessory into a built-in recovery tool.

Peak Design was surveying customers about an L-bracket accessory as it moved toward a new camera bracket with AirTag support. By April 10, 2026, the company behind many popular camera bags and accessories had signaled the project and was collecting input on the design.

The appeal is easy to see for photographers who travel with expensive gear and keep track of it with Apple’s finder tags. Peak Design’s broader camera ecosystem already assumes a modular workflow: its support center includes guidance on using Peak Design straps with an L-bracket, and another article on using third-party tripod plates and L-brackets in the Peak Design Travel Tripod. That matters because the new Field Bracket is not being treated as a stand-alone gadget. It looks designed to fit into a system where plates, straps and tripods already have to work together.

AI-generated illustration

Peak Design’s own Field Plate offers a clue to where the company is headed. The product page describes it as a quick-connecting tripod plate with a first-of-its-kind connection screw mechanism that pops up with the press of a button. Folding a tracker into that kind of hardware would turn AirTag support from a dangling add-on into something closer to a built-in recovery feature.

That approach follows a pattern already visible across the camera market. Elevation Lab sells the TagVault Camera, an AirTag camera plate, and Printables.com hosts an AirTag clip for Peak Design’s Anchor Link System that says it is compatible with products using Peak Design’s V4 Anchor Link System. A Reddit post in r/peakdesign goes further, noting that Peak Design straps are quick-release by design and pointing to Elevation Lab AirTag mount options, which underlines the same practical problem: the very features that make camera straps convenient can make it harder to keep a tracker attached.

Source: theverge.com

The Field Bracket now sits at the intersection of convenience and cost. For forgetful shooters, a bracket that accepts a finder tag inside the mount could reduce the need for extra clips, straps and adhesive add-ons. For everyone else, it may look like another premium accessory layered onto an already expensive camera ecosystem. If Peak Design ships it, the company will be betting that built-in recovery tech feels less like a luxury and more like basic insurance for gear that is often carried, dropped, lent out and lost in transit.