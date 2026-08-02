Peak District brand deal with Skoda sparks backlash over park sponsorship

Škoda’s week-long “Peaq District” rename and free cycle hire drew protests, with critics accusing the Peak District authority of selling its name to the highest bidder.

Škoda temporarily renamed the Peak District National Park the “Peaq District” for a week, turning signs across the park into part of a marketing campaign for its new seven-seat all-electric SUV, the Peaq. The branding switch ran from 27 July to 2 August 2026 and was paired with free cycle hire in the Peak District.

The Peak District National Park Authority defended the arrangement as a way to bring in needed income. The authority said running a national park is not free, and that the money would help make up for funding lost after budget cuts. That makes the deal more than a one-off publicity stunt: it is being treated as a test case for whether parks can use commercial sponsorship to bridge public funding gaps.

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The response was immediate and hostile from campaigners and some residents, who protested the temporary signs and accused the authority of “selling out” and “selling its name to the highest bidder.” Protest placards reportedly read “National Park for Sale” and “Cash Needed,” capturing the core of the dispute in two short lines. The argument was not about the launch of an electric SUV alone, but about whether a national park’s name, signage and identity can be used as advertising space without crossing a public line.

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Felix König via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The backlash has pushed the Peak District into a wider national debate over park funding and public trust. If a national park authority can trade temporary naming rights and on-site branding for cash, other parks facing similar pressure may be tempted to follow. That prospect raises a hard question for policymakers and park managers: whether sponsorship can become a durable funding model for protected landscapes, or whether the reputational cost of commercialising public land outweighs the revenue it brings in.