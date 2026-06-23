Pedersen scores first Norway goal as Vikings beat Senegal 3-2

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen punished Kalidou Koulibaly's lapse in the 43rd minute, and Norway beat Senegal 3-2 to move into the Round of 32.

Norway needed only one defensive opening to seize control of a tense group match, and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen made sure Senegal paid for it. The Torino right back struck with a powerful right-footed finish in the 43rd minute at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, giving Norway a lead that proved decisive in a 3-2 victory and a place in the Round of 32.

The goal carried extra weight because it was Pedersen's first career international goal for Norway. Kalidou Koulibaly's mistake in Senegal's back line created the chance just before halftime, and Pedersen punished it cleanly, turning a single lapse into a scoreboard edge that changed the shape of the night. Martin Ødegaard was among those celebrating as Norway went into the break 1-0 up.

What followed was a World Cup group match decided by finishing at both ends. Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway, while Ismaïla Sarr answered with a brace for Senegal, keeping the contest alive deep into the second half. The result sent Ståle Solbakken's side into the knockout round and left Senegal chasing a game that had already slipped away because of one costly defensive error.

The match also sharpened Haaland's place in the tournament race. FIFA credited him with four goals in two World Cup games and 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway, numbers that underline how quickly one high-stakes fixture can alter both a group table and a striker's standing. For Norway, Pedersen's finish was the first blow, and in a game of fine margins, it was the mistake behind it that mattered most.