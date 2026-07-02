Pedro Porro heads Spain past Austria in World Cup win

Álex Baena’s corner found an unmarked Pedro Porro at the back post, and Spain turned that 66th-minute header into a 3-0 win over Austria.

Pedro Porro’s 66th-minute header gave Spain a 2-0 cushion against Austria and turned a tight knockout match into a clear statement at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Álex Baena whipped the corner to the far post, where Porro arrived unmarked and steered in his first goal at a World Cup and his first for Spain’s senior side.

The finish mattered beyond the scoreline. Spain had worked the play through width and timing, with Baena delivering from the flag and Porro, a right back by trade, attacking the space that Austria left open at the back post. In a tournament where every set piece can decide a run, Spain showed a route to goal that does not depend only on its forwards. Marc Cucurella and Baena joined Porro in celebration, underlining how quickly Spain’s bench and starters connected around the moment.

Spain finished the night with a 3-0 win after Mikel Oyarzabal added two more goals, but Porro’s strike was the clearest marker of how deep Luis de la Fuente’s side can go. The match drew 70,492 spectators and was played on July 2, 2026, as a round-of-32 meeting in the 2026 World Cup, the first edition with 48 teams, 104 matches, and three host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

AI-generated illustration

Porro’s own numbers sharpened the significance of the goal. Born on September 13, 1999, he arrived with 19 caps and no goals for Spain, so the header broke a scoreless run at both international and World Cup level. It also came in a game Spain controlled more broadly, with the box score showing 67 percent possession, 21 shots and nine corners, evidence that the second goal was the product of sustained territorial pressure rather than a single isolated break.

Spain’s passage kept the team moving toward the last 16 and offered a concrete sign that the attack can score from fullback runs, dead-ball work and different areas of the pitch. In a World Cup built on deeper fields and more knockout pressure, Porro’s header was a small play with a large signal: Spain can threaten opponents from more than one lane.