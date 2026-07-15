Pedro Porro seals Spain's 2-0 win over France, reaches final

Pedro Porro’s 57th-minute finish after a Dani Olmo move put Spain 2-0 up and into the World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

Pedro Porro arrived from right back to finish Spain’s move in the 57th minute, turning a flowing combination with Dani Olmo into the second goal in a 2-0 semifinal win over France at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mikel Oyarzabal had already put Spain ahead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, and the result sent La Roja into their first World Cup final since 2010.

Dani Olmo helped move the ball through France’s shape, Porro timed his run into the area, and the Tottenham Hotspur defender finished with calm precision rather than force. Spain’s full-backs stepped high, midfielders linked the play, and France spent much of the night in defensive scrambles.

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Kylian Mbappé reacted as France struggled to swing the match back in its favor. Spain’s opening goal had already forced France to chase the game, and Porro’s strike widened the gap at a point when France needed a response but could not find one. FIFA named Porro the Superior Player of the Match.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

The victory now sends Spain into the final against the winner of England and Argentina. De la Fuente praised his players after the match and said Spain felt unbeatable after defeating France, while Didier Deschamps questioned the officiating after the loss. Porro dedicated the goal to his son, who could not attend because he was at home with a fever.