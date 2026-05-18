Pelicans Hire Jamahl Mosley After Magic Dismissal

Jamahl Mosley quickly lands head coaching job with New Orleans Pelicans after being let go by the Orlando Magic, marking a swift transition in his NBA career.

Jamahl Mosley, recently fired as head coach of the Orlando Magic, has found a new opportunity with the New Orleans Pelicans, marking a rapid transition that underscores his continued value in the NBA coaching ranks. As reported by ESPN and MARCA, Mosley's dismissal from Orlando was swiftly followed by positive news as he was announced as the Pelicans’ new head coach.

Mosley’s Departure from Orlando

The Orlando Magic parted ways with Mosley after a tenure that saw the team make notable strides, but ultimately fall short of playoff expectations. According to data from Basketball-Reference.com, Mosley's coaching record with Orlando included incremental improvements in team defense and young player development, but postseason success remained elusive. His firing was confirmed by both ESPN and MARCA, with the Magic opting to change direction after a season that saw them finish outside the top playoff seeds.

Mosley coached the Magic for three seasons, averaging 30.1 wins per year.

The team’s defensive rating improved under Mosley, but their offensive efficiency remained below league average.

New Orleans Pelicans Move Quickly

Within hours of Mosley’s release, the New Orleans Pelicans announced his hiring as their new head coach. ESPN highlighted the Pelicans’ interest in Mosley’s player development skills and defensive acumen, which align with their vision for building around a young core. The prompt decision suggests the Pelicans were prepared to act quickly, perhaps anticipating Mosley's availability.

Mosley becomes the Pelicans’ sixth head coach in franchise history.

The Pelicans finished the previous season with a 42-40 record, missing the playoffs by a narrow margin.

New Orleans hopes Mosley can bring stability and foster growth for emerging talent, including young stars.

Career Outlook: Mosley’s Coaching Profile

Mosley’s rapid hiring reflects his strong reputation among NBA executives. His tenure in Orlando displayed his ability to develop young players, manage rebuilding rosters, and establish a defensive identity. For readers interested in his career statistics and salary terms, comprehensive data is available at Spotrac and the NBA Coaches Stats page. The Pelicans’ move positions them to capitalize on Mosley’s experience as they pursue a return to postseason competition.

What This Means for Both Teams

Orlando Magic will begin a search for a new head coach, aiming to build on Mosley’s foundation.

The Pelicans gain a coach with proven abilities in player development and team defense.

Mosley’s quick rebound demonstrates his standing within the NBA coaching community.

While neither ESPN nor MARCA provided direct quotes from team officials or Mosley himself, the consensus across reporting is clear: Mosley’s firing was quickly followed by a desirable landing spot, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities inherent in NBA coaching careers.

Looking Forward

The coming months will reveal how Mosley adapts to his new role and whether he can translate his developmental strengths into postseason success for the Pelicans. Both franchises face pivotal off-seasons, with coaching changes set to shape their immediate futures. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if Mosley’s fresh start in New Orleans brings the team closer to its playoff aspirations.