Pelosi husband’s driving record draws new scrutiny after Napa crash

Paul Pelosi had at least eight traffic violations before his latest Napa crash, as prosecutors again reviewed how his case was handled.

Paul Pelosi had at least eight traffic violations in the 13 years before his latest Napa County crash, court records show, adding a new layer of scrutiny to how local authorities handle repeat violations involving an older, high-profile driver. In Yountville, the 86-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was involved in a collision with a parked car and briefly stopped before driving away, while authorities reviewed whether to file hit-and-run charges.

The new crash comes about four years after Pelosi’s prior Napa County drunk-driving conviction, which already had drawn public attention because it involved a former speaker’s spouse and raised questions about age and driving ability. Napa County records show Pelosi pleaded guilty in June 2022 to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury after a May 28, 2022 collision.

That earlier case centered on a crash at State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 p.m., according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. County materials say the California Highway Patrol arrested Pelosi that night for DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and booked him into the Napa County Department of Corrections. After the plea in Napa County Superior Court before Judge Joseph Solga, county records say Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

The 2022 case became a public flashpoint because Pelosi was the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the record now extends beyond that single incident. Court records cited in the latest review show eight traffic violations over 13 years before the most recent crash, a pattern that is likely to renew attention on whether repeated offenses by prominent drivers draw a response that matches the public-safety risk.

The latest Yountville episode, like the earlier DUI case, unfolded in Napa County, where traffic enforcement and prosecutorial decisions remain part of the public record. With a parked car damaged and hit-and-run allegations under review, the question now is less about Pelosi’s name than about how local authorities weigh repeated driving violations when the driver is old, well known, and already on notice from prior court action.