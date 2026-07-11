Pennsylvania man indicted for YouTube threats against congress member and minorities

A Shaler Township man was indicted on 12 federal counts after YouTube threats targeted a congress member, Muslims, transgender people and Democrats.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted Robert Hlovchiec, 32, of Shaler Township on 12 counts after prosecutors said he used YouTube comments to threaten a member of Congress and multiple targeted groups. U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the case on July 10, 2026, and the indictment charges interstate threats and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat.

The Justice Department said the comments were posted between February and March 2026 and identified the lawmaker only as Victim 1. Prosecutors said Hlovchiec threatened Democrats and liberals, transgender people, and minority groups including Muslims, African Americans and Hispanics. The indictment also says he described violence he wanted to carry out, including mass shootings, assassinations and running people over with his truck.

According to prosecutors, Hlovchiec identified himself as a Nazi and a white supremacist. The alleged posts included language that he would shoot people where the member of Congress was standing, that he wanted to shoot the lawmaker’s family, and that “America is not a Muslim country.” In another passage cited by prosecutors, he declared, “America is a white Christian nation.”

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The case places online rhetoric at the center of a federal criminal investigation, with prosecutors treating the YouTube comments as threats that crossed the legal line rather than protected political speech. It also comes as federal authorities continue to confront politically motivated violence and hate-based targeting that spans elected officials and minority communities.

The timing is notable in an election year. The Associated Press calendar shows all U.S. House seats are on the ballot in the November 3, 2026 general election, after Pennsylvania’s primary in May. Threats against members of Congress have remained a security concern as campaigns, online agitation and partisan polarization converge.

Source: justice.gov

Pennsylvania has also remained a recurring focus for extremist activity. The Anti-Defamation League said the state’s White Lives Matter chapter was Pennsylvania’s most active white supremacist group between January 2023 and June 2025, organizing at least 10 events and distributing propaganda at least 28 times.