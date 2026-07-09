Pennsylvania senators launch rare bipartisan fundraising committee

John Fetterman and Dave McCormick joined a rare bipartisan fundraising vehicle as speculation swirls over whether Pennsylvania’s senior senator could leave the Democratic Party.

Common Ground PA was filed with the Federal Election Commission on July 6, creating a joint fundraising committee for John Fetterman and Dave McCormick that lets donors support multiple political accounts through one vehicle. The filing says the committee will collect contributions, pay fundraising expenses and disburse net proceeds to participating committees, a structure that is uncommon in modern Senate politics when the two senators come from opposite parties.

The listed participants are Every Vote PAC, Pennsylvania Honor, Fetterman for PA and Friends of Dave McCormick. The arrangement brings together Fetterman, a Democrat, and McCormick, a Republican, in a move aimed at the 2026 midterms and the 2028 cycle. It also arrives as Republicans have quietly courted Fetterman amid months of speculation that he might become an independent or cross party lines, a possibility he has publicly rejected by saying he has no plans to switch parties.

The fundraising alliance fits a broader pattern of cooperation between Pennsylvania’s two senators on state-specific issues. In 2026, Fetterman and McCormick have appeared together on efforts tied to funding for Presque Isle State Park and a Pennsylvania presence at the Great American State Fair, signaling a working relationship that stretches beyond the usual partisan script. The political value is clear: each senator gains a way to present himself as pragmatic and locally focused without formally breaking with his party.

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The financial backdrop also helps explain why the committee matters. McCormick’s existing joint fundraising committee, Team McCormick, brought in $2,507,077.35 in the 2025-2026 cycle through March 31, 2026, according to federal filings. Fetterman’s own 2025 joint fundraising operation, the Fetterman Victory Fund, raised about $164,000 that year, a far smaller sum that underscores how much national donors and party networks can still shape a senator’s political reach.

For McCormick, Common Ground PA offers a fresh channel to extend a well-funded operation into the next campaign cycle. For Fetterman, it creates another public marker of independence on Pennsylvania issues even as he insists he remains a Democrat. In a polarized Senate, the committee looks less like a simple cash-raising device than a test of whether bipartisan branding can become its own political lane.