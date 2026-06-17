Penny Brown Reynolds wins runoff, sets up Georgia secretary of state race

Penny Brown Reynolds won Georgia’s Democratic runoff for secretary of state, setting up a November race over elections, licensing and corporate filings.

Penny Brown Reynolds won the Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state, clearing the way for a November 3 general election in one of the nation’s most closely watched battleground states. The office she is seeking is a four-year constitutional post that registers voters, tracks corporate filings, grants professional licenses and oversees Georgia’s securities market.

Reynolds defeated Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett after finishing first in the May 19 primary with 42% of the vote, compared with Barrett’s 35%. Because neither candidate won a majority, the race went to a runoff on June 16, and Reynolds emerged as the nominee who will now challenge for the state office that has become central to election administration and voting disputes.

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The contest carries outsized weight because the secretary of state certifies election results and sits at the center of Georgia’s voting system. Brad Raffensperger, the Republican incumbent, is not seeking reelection because he is running for governor in 2026, leaving open a post that drew national attention after the 2020 presidential election and Donald Trump’s effort to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the result.

Brown Reynolds brings a broad resume to the race. She served as a Fulton County State Court judge, hosted Family Court with Judge Penny in 2008 and 2009, and later worked in the Biden administration at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Barrett, first elected to the Fulton County Commission in 2022 after defeating a longtime Republican incumbent, has run on election security, streamlined licensing and anti-fraud measures, while Brown Reynolds has emphasized protecting voting rights, modernizing licensing and restoring trust in elections.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The race also carries historical baggage for Georgia Democrats. The last Democrat elected secretary of state was Cathy Cox, who later left the office to run for governor. Brown Reynolds’ victory gives Democrats a chance to reclaim a post that has shaped not only election rules, but also the state’s business regulation and licensing machinery at a time when every decision about voting access and vote counting is likely to be scrutinized.