Pensacola secures hosting rights for the 2026 International WASZP Games, spotlighting the Gulf Coast as a premier destination for foiling sailing and boosting regional tourism.

Pensacola has been selected to host the 2026 International WASZP Games, a prestigious global foiling sailing competition, marking a significant milestone for both the sport and the Gulf Coast's tourism sector. This announcement cements Pensacola’s reputation as an emerging hub for high-adrenaline water sports while bringing international attention—and visitors—to the region.

What Are the WASZP Games?

The International WASZP Games bring together elite and aspiring sailors from around the world to compete in the cutting-edge WASZP class—a one-design foiling sailboat renowned for its accessibility, speed, and innovation. These events have become a highlight in the sailing calendar, attracting competitors who seek both the challenge and thrill of foiling at high speeds just above the water’s surface.

The 2026 event will showcase hundreds of sailors from multiple continents .

. The WASZP class is known for its youth engagement and open, inclusive competition format.

Past editions have been held in sailing hotspots such as Italy and Australia, further elevating Pensacola’s status on the international stage.

Pensacola’s Growing Reputation in Sailing

Pensacola’s selection as host underscores the city’s expanding role in the world of competitive sailing. Known for its favorable winds, temperate climate, and easy access to the Gulf of Mexico, the city has invested in both infrastructure and community programs to attract major regattas and events.

Winning the bid for the WASZP Games signals the Gulf Coast’s readiness to support top-tier international competitions and provide memorable experiences for athletes and visitors alike. With state-of-the-art marinas and a vibrant waterfront, Pensacola offers the facilities and hospitality necessary for a successful global sporting event.

Economic and Tourism Impact

Hosting the 2026 International WASZP Games is expected to deliver a significant boost to the local economy, as the event will draw competitors, support teams, and spectators from around the world over several days of racing and festivities. Local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to tour operators and retailers, anticipate a surge in activity during the event period.

International sailing events have historically driven increased overnight stays and tourism revenue in host cities.

The Games will showcase Pensacola’s attractions, including its historic downtown, beaches, and cultural offerings, to a global audience.

Organizers expect the event to strengthen the region’s reputation as a year-round destination for both sports tourism and leisure travel.

Looking Ahead: Legacy and Lasting Benefits

The arrival of the International WASZP Games in 2026 is more than a one-time event—it represents a lasting investment in the region’s sporting culture and economic vitality. Local sailing clubs and youth programs are expected to benefit from increased interest and engagement, while enhanced facilities may attract future championships and foster new partnerships across the Gulf Coast.

As anticipation builds, Pensacola’s selection shines a spotlight on the city’s readiness to welcome the world and set the standard for sustainable, inclusive, and high-energy sailing competitions.