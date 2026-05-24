Penta Retains Intercontinental Title Over Ethan Page at SNME

Penta El Zero M retained the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, capping an action-packed night in Indiana.

Penta El Zero M successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event #44 in Indiana, according to Cageside Seats. The match drew praise for both competitors, with Page delivering a standout performance but ultimately falling short as Penta retained his title in a hard-fought contest.

The Main Event: Penta vs. Ethan Page

The Intercontinental title bout was one of the most anticipated matches of the evening, as Ethan Page challenged the reigning champion.

Penta, known for his high-impact style and resilience, faced a determined challenger in Page, who was eager to make his mark on WWE’s championship scene.

According to event results and statistics, the match featured a mix of technical exchanges and high-risk maneuvers, keeping the Indiana crowd engaged throughout.

Highlights and Analysis

Cageside Seats reported that Ethan Page impressed both the audience and analysts with his offense and ring awareness, pushing Penta to his limits. Despite several near falls and moments where Page seemed poised to capture the title, Penta’s championship experience proved decisive.

Penta’s victory continues his reign as Intercontinental Champion—one that has seen him defend the belt against a variety of challengers. For Ethan Page, this match marked a significant step forward in his WWE tenure, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level and likely earning him consideration for future title opportunities.

What’s Next for the Intercontinental Title?

The Intercontinental Championship remains one of WWE’s most prestigious mid-card titles, with a rich history of legendary titleholders. Fans can follow the championship’s title history for more details on past and current reigns.

Penta continues to build his legacy as champion and will likely face new challengers in the coming weeks.

continues to build his legacy as champion and will likely face new challengers in the coming weeks. Ethan Page’s performance has elevated his standing, and his pursuit of championship gold is expected to continue.

For those interested in match-by-match statistics and full event details, comprehensive results are available on WrestlingData’s event page.

Outlook

Penta’s successful defense at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event #44 reaffirms his status as a top-tier champion. While Ethan Page’s challenge fell short, his impressive showing signals that he remains a contender to watch in WWE’s competitive landscape. As the Intercontinental title picture evolves, both men are expected to play significant roles in the months ahead.