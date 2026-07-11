Pentagon pays first HAVANA Act compensation to Havana syndrome victims

The Pentagon released nearly $3 million in first HAVANA Act payments, giving the first cash compensation to U.S. personnel and families tied to Havana syndrome.

The Pentagon said Friday it had disbursed nearly $3 million in the first HAVANA Act payments ever made under any presidential administration, the first federal compensation for U.S. personnel and dependents who said they were injured in the Havana syndrome episodes. The money arrives after years of dispute over whether the mysterious illness was caused by a foreign adversary, an environmental exposure or something else entirely.

The first widely reported cases surfaced in 2016 among U.S. Embassy staff and family members in Havana, Cuba, who reported head pain, tinnitus, blurry vision, vertigo, dizziness, headaches, nosebleeds and vision problems, often after a loud noise or piercing sounds at night. The episodes later spread beyond Cuba, and U.S. agencies began calling them anomalous health incidents, or AHIs, a label that reflects how little agreement exists about the underlying cause.

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Congress signed the HAVANA Act into law on Oct. 8, 2021, authorizing federal agencies to compensate current and former employees and their dependents who suffered qualifying brain injuries. Defense Department guidance says those injuries must be tied to incidents on or after Jan. 1, 2016. The payments acknowledge that some federal workers and family members were harmed, but they do not establish what caused their symptoms or who, if anyone, was responsible.

The scientific record remains unsettled. A National Institutes of Health study released in March 2024 found no evidence of MRI-detectable brain injury or most biological abnormalities in a studied group of affected federal employees. A January 2025 U.S. intelligence update said most agencies remained unconvinced that the incidents were caused by a foreign adversary, even as a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence report in December 2024 said it appeared increasingly likely that a foreign adversary was behind some cases.

Source: DOD / Lisa Ferdinando)

For diplomats, intelligence officers, military personnel and their families, the first HAVANA Act payments bring a measure of financial recognition without settling the central questions of accountability. The government has started paying victims, but the debate over causation, responsibility and the reach of U.S. protection for those posted overseas remains open.