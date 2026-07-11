Pentagon releases 19 more UFO videos in transparency push

The Pentagon added 19 more UFO videos to PURSUE, its new archive of unresolved UAP cases, as transparency advocates pressed for fuller disclosure.

The Pentagon released 19 more UFO videos and related records on July 10, adding a fourth tranche to its new PURSUE archive of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena cases. The rollout is part of a rolling declassification system that will keep posting newly reviewed records every few weeks as agencies sort through tens of millions of files.

The material is unresolved, not identified. Unresolved cases are records where the government cannot make a definitive determination about what was seen, often because sensors or eyewitness accounts did not capture enough information to support a conclusion. The first PURSUE tranche went up on May 8 with 162 files, followed by a second release on May 22.

The effort pulls in review work from dozens of agencies and is intended to expand public access to records that had not been seen before. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has framed the releases as part of President Donald J. Trump’s push for greater transparency on UAP.

Jordan Flowers, executive director of the Disclosure Foundation, has argued that the stakes are much larger than a single batch of videos. In earlier remarks on CBS News in May 2026, Flowers said, “It’s either the story of the decade, the century, or all of human history.” The foundation has called for a national intelligence estimate on the subject, a more formal assessment that would try to reconcile what the government knows, what it suspects and what it still cannot verify.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office said in its fiscal 2024 consolidated annual report that it received 757 UAP reports covering the period from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024. The office said 272 of those were older unresolved reports carried forward into the report, and many cases remained unidentified because sensors did not gather enough data to analyze them.

In an earlier briefing, AARO said more than 900 reports lacked sufficient scientific data for analysis.