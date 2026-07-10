Pentagon releases fourth batch of declassified UAP files on rolling basis

The Pentagon’s fourth UAP drop added Apollo-era images and late-1940s reports, but the archive still widens faster than it resolves the mystery.

The Pentagon on Friday added a fourth tranche of declassified and historical UAP files to its public archive, including Apollo-era lunar images and reports that reach back to the late 1940s. The release came under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, and the department said more files would keep going up on a rolling basis as partner agencies prepare the next batch.

The latest posting extends a rollout that began on May 8, 2026, when the Pentagon launched the new site and uploaded 162 files from the FBI, the Department of Defense, NASA and the State Department. That first wave included 120 PDFs, 28 videos and 14 image files. A second release on May 22 added more than 50 previously classified videos and other documents.

AI-generated illustration

Congress ordered the Pentagon in 2022 to begin releasing decades of UFO sightings, and the Pentagon’s 2024 report said it had not found evidence that the U.S. government had ever confirmed alien technology. The FY 2024 annual report from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, covering May 1, 2023 to June 1, 2024, put the office’s UAP reports at 757 during that period and said it was reviewing more than 1,600 cases as of June 1, 2024. Many reports were resolved as balloons, birds, drones, satellites and aircraft.

"DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force." via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Lawmakers have pressed for faster disclosure even as the files continue to move out in pieces. In March 2026, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna requested 46 specific UAP videos identified by whistleblowers, and Rep. Tim Burchett has warned that transparency would take time rather than arrive all at once.