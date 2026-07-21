Pentagon says nearly 100 U.S. troops hurt in Iranian attacks, count rises

The Pentagon first said nearly 100 troops were hurt, then acknowledged about 140 injuries, including 8 severe cases, as questions grew over what commanders withheld.

The Pentagon said Monday that casualties from Iranian attacks since July 7 had climbed to nearly 100, then later acknowledged about 140 U.S. service members had been injured in the war with Iran. Eight of those injuries were described as severe, and military officials said most of the wounded had already returned to duty.

The sharper numbers put the military’s public accounting under a brighter spotlight. U.S. Central Command is not required to release information about injured troops, especially when they quickly return to duty, a gap that helps explain how the public tally could have lagged behind the actual number of service members hurt in the attacks.

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The injuries followed repeated Iranian strikes on U.S. bases, and the disclosures came as attention intensified after the attack in Jordan that killed U.S. soldiers. As the count moved, estimates rose as high as 150 wounded, underscoring how quickly the total changed as commanders and officials assembled a fuller picture of the fighting.

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TSGT CEDRIC H. RUDISILL, USAF via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That shift has sharpened questions inside Congress about oversight in an active conflict, especially when early casualty figures are later revised upward. Lawmakers and the public were left to weigh whether the lower number reflected simple bureaucratic delay, a narrow reporting standard, or a disclosure process that kept the scale of the injuries from being fully visible in real time.