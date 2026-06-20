People Inc. says its Test Kitchens are now a shield against AI recipe slop, as MyRecipes tops 2 million users and aggregates more than 100,000 vetted recipes.

Wasted ingredients, failed dinners and bad advice are becoming the real cost of AI-generated cooking content, and People Inc. is betting that human-tested recipes can stop the damage. The company behind Food & Wine and Southern Living is leaning harder into its culinary brands and its MyRecipes platform as a credibility play, not just a traffic play.

MyRecipes, which People Inc. describes as a personal recipe collection site, lets users search and save more than 100,000 recipes across brands including Allrecipes, Food & Wine, Southern Living and others. Axios reported on November 26, 2025 that the service had reached 2 million users, and Press Gazette said it got to 2 million registered users in just over six months without paid marketing. That growth gives People Inc. a sizable audience for a simple promise: the recipes are meant to be usable, tested and reliable.

AI-generated illustration

That promise is central to the company’s broader food strategy. On its content licensing page, People Inc. says its food and cooking content includes “delicious recipes vetted by our Test Kitchens,” along with service-oriented, science-backed food articles and professionally shot nutrition videos. Its food-and-drink brands page says the company brings “trusted recipes, dining inspiration, and culinary expertise to millions.” In a market where AI-written cooking posts can miss basic steps, invent ingredients or misstate cooking times, that emphasis on verification is becoming a business argument as much as an editorial one.

The pitch also places People Inc. in the long-running test-kitchen tradition that has defined trusted food publishing for decades. America’s Test Kitchen, the best-known comparison point in the category, says its recipes come from home cooking experts and go through its own testing process to explain why they work. People Inc. is making a similar case at scale, packaging its recipe archive, branded culinary content and Test Kitchens as a defense against the low-quality advice flooding search results and social feeds.

Photo by Amar Preciado

People Inc., headquartered at 225 Liberty St., 4th Fl., New York, NY 10281, is treating trust as infrastructure. In a cooking web crowded with shortcuts and synthetic text, the company is trying to make the test kitchen do the work of editorial fact-checking.