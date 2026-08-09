Perez Hilton in serious condition after livestreamed self-harm incident

Perez Hilton was hospitalized after a livestreamed self-harm incident, and his family said he was serious but stable, needed surgery and could communicate.

Perez Hilton was hospitalized in Florida after a Tuesday night livestream that appeared to show self-harm, and his family said Saturday that he was in “serious but stable” condition and would need surgery. The family said his recovery would be a long process.

Authorities moved quickly after multiple calls from concerned viewers. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Hilton’s Miami-area home and confirmed with family members on scene that an individual believed to be Hilton was alone in the house. One account placed the incident at his home in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester neighborhood.

Hilton’s family later said he was able to communicate while recovering. They also said his children, a niece and a sister were inside the Miami home minutes before the livestream and left to protect the children from witnessing further trauma. In another update, the family asked paparazzi to respect the children’s privacy as the episode drew intense public attention.

The response has sharpened scrutiny of how livestreamed self-harm unfolds in public view, with viewers often becoming the first alarm system when a platform does not stop the broadcast in time. A psychologist who appeared on CBS Miami described the on-camera self-harm as likely a “cry for help,” underscoring the mental health dimension behind the spectacle that spread online within minutes.

Source: NBC 6 South Florida

Hilton had recently returned to Miami after living in Las Vegas, adding another layer of family disruption to a crisis that played out in front of his audience. The incident put his home life, his children’s safety and the speed of the emergency response at the center of a story that was never only about a public figure.

For people in immediate danger in the United States, call 911. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.