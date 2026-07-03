Perišić strikes as Croatia edges closer to 2026 World Cup knockout stage

Stanišić's cross found Perišić's left foot, turning Croatia's second-half push into a step toward the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

Josip Stanišić curled a cross from the flank and Ivan Perišić met it with his left foot from inside the area, a finish that shifted Croatia’s second-half rhythm and put Zlatko Dalić’s side in control at a decisive point in the group stage.

The move mattered because it came after several minutes of renewed pressure rather than from a static set piece or a lucky rebound. Stanišić’s delivery stretched the defense wide, Perišić attacked the space in the middle, and the ball went back to the center of the goal. Croatia had been searching for the kind of clean attacking sequence that could settle a tense match, and this one did more than open the scoring. It changed the tempo, forcing the opposition to chase and giving Croatia a firmer hold on the contest.

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That was especially important because Croatia entered its third group match still needing to secure progress to the next round. The team later confirmed its knockout-round place with a 2-1 win over Ghana, but Perišić’s finish reflected the pressure Dalić’s team had been carrying through the group phase. At 37, Perišić remained one of Croatia’s most reliable attacking outlets, and he had already contributed an assist in the 4-2 loss to England earlier in the tournament.

Stanišić’s role on the right side has become just as revealing. The Bayern Munich fullback had already delivered a decisive cross in Croatia’s 1-0 win over Panama on June 23, when Ante Budimir scored in the 54th minute. That match also marked Luka Modrić’s 200th international appearance, another reminder of how heavily Croatia has leaned on its senior core while blending in younger pieces like Stanišić.

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Croatia’s World Cup identity has long rested on that balance. The team finished runner-up in 2018 and third in 2022, and Dalić again built around Modrić and Perišić while trusting Stanišić to supply width and service from the back line. Perišić’s goal was not just another finish; it was the latest example of a veteran attack still carrying the national team through the moments that decide a tournament.