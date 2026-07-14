Perseverance rover reaches marathon distance on Mars in record time

Perseverance hit 26.2 miles on Mars in 1,890 sols, reaching the mark in 5 years and 4 months while pushing west into Arbot's varied terrain.

Perseverance rolled past 26.2 miles on Mars on sol 1,890, reaching marathon distance in five years and four months and doing it far faster than Opportunity did. The milestone matters less as a symbolic race than as proof that a rover can keep moving across difficult ground long enough to expand the search for ancient habitability beyond Jezero Crater.

That mobility is most visible west of Jezero, in a region the mission team has nicknamed Arbot. On April 5, 2026, during the rover’s deepest push west beyond the crater, Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z captured a 46-image panorama on sol 1,882 that showed a windswept landscape and a spread of rock textures that can only be read by getting farther into the terrain, not just surviving on it. A separate orbital image taken by HiRISE on June 13, 2026, one day before the rover crossed the marathon mark, showed Perseverance as a tiny green speck with its tracks winding behind it across the Martian surface.

AI-generated illustration

The hardware behind that view reflects a tightly linked mission chain. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages Perseverance and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate as part of the Mars Exploration Program. Lockheed Martin Space built the orbiter and supports its operations, the University of Arizona operates HiRISE, and BAE Systems built the camera itself.

Perseverance’s driving record is only part of the story. Since landing on February 18, 2021, the rover has been collecting and caching samples intended for transfer to Earth by future NASA and European Space Agency missions. NASA says it has collected 30 of 38 sample tubes and sealed three of five witness tubes. On January 29, 2023, it placed a 10th tube on the Martian surface, creating the first sample depot on another world as a backup cache for possible recovery.

NASA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The comparison with earlier rovers shows how quickly Perseverance has become the farthest-traveling machine on Mars. Opportunity first crossed marathon distance on March 24, 2015, about 11 years and two months after landing. Perseverance surpassed Curiosity in accumulated commanded odometry distance on May 28, 2025, with 36,945 meters versus 36,859 meters, and then set a single-sol driving record of 1,350.7 feet, or 411.7 meters, on June 19, 2025. Curiosity and Perseverance are 2,345 miles apart and exploring different chapters of Mars, but Perseverance is the rover now pushing deepest into some of the oldest landscapes in the solar system.