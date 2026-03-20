Personal Health Crisis Shifts Perspective on AI Anxiety

A journalist’s bout with vertigo offers new insight into the complexities of AI-related anxiety and public attitudes towards emerging technology.

Growing public concern over artificial intelligence (AI) has become a defining issue of recent years, but for one journalist, a sudden health crisis brought a fresh perspective on what it means to feel anxious about technology. The story, first recounted by Axios, describes how a vertigo scare reshaped the author's understanding of AI anxiety and highlighted the nuanced ways in which personal health experiences can influence broader technological fears.

From Vertigo to Value Judgments

Vertigo—a condition characterized by episodes of dizziness, unsteadiness, and a sensation of spinning—affects millions each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vertigo and related balance disorders are among the most common reasons adults seek medical care, with substantial impacts on quality of life.

The Axios journalist recounted how an unexpected spell of vertigo left them unable to work, interact with digital devices, or maintain a typical routine. This forced detachment from technology, especially from constant news and social media feeds, offered an unusual vantage point from which to reflect on the wave of AI anxiety currently gripping the public imagination.

AI Anxiety in Context

Public anxiety about AI is well documented. Surveys from the Pew Research Center show that a majority of Americans express concerns about AI’s potential to disrupt jobs, decision-making, and even daily life. These attitudes are echoed in similar research from the UK Office for National Statistics, which found that many people report anxiety about AI’s impact on privacy, employment, and social stability.

The journalist’s experience with vertigo was a stark reminder of how quickly health concerns can eclipse even the most pressing existential worries. During the acute phase of their illness, the author noted that anxiety about AI seemed distant and abstract compared to the immediate, visceral fear of losing balance and autonomy. It underscored how anxiety is often shaped by personal circumstances and proximity to perceived threats.

Personal Health and Technological Fears

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) reports that balance disorders like vertigo become more common with age, affecting an estimated 35% of adults over 40 in the U.S.

Meanwhile, rates of anxiety disorders remain high, with over 19% of U.S. adults experiencing some form of clinical anxiety each year. AI has emerged as a new source of anxiety, layered atop existing health and societal worries.

As the Axios account illustrates, experiences with illness can recalibrate what individuals fear most, sometimes diminishing abstract anxieties and sharpening focus on more immediate health needs. This phenomenon is not unique; psychologists have long recognized that anxiety is context-dependent, often intensifying with uncertainty and receding when more tangible threats arise.

Understanding the Bigger Picture

While AI continues to provoke concern—especially regarding job security, privacy, and ethical risks—personal health events can offer a grounding perspective. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that AI’s potential benefits in health, such as improving diagnostics and treatment, may help counterbalance some of the prevailing anxiety as real-world applications prove beneficial.

At the same time, the Axios piece suggests that public discourse about AI could benefit from greater attention to the diverse ways people experience and process anxiety. For many, fears about technology may coexist with or be overshadowed by health, economic, or social concerns.

Looking Forward

The intersection of health scares like vertigo and ongoing debates about AI anxiety highlights the importance of context in shaping public attitudes. As technology evolves and healthcare remains a central concern, a more holistic approach to understanding anxiety—one that considers both immediate personal experiences and broader societal trends—will be essential for policymakers, technologists, and the public alike.