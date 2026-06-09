Peru runoff stays too close to call as Sanchez edges Fujimori

Peru’s runoff narrowed to 50.10% for Roberto Sanchez and 49.90% for Keiko Fujimori, knocking mining and financial shares lower as ballots kept shifting.

Peru’s presidential runoff slid into uncertainty premium territory as Roberto Sanchez edged Keiko Fujimori by a margin so thin it barely separated winner from loser. With 94.9% of votes tallied, Sanchez held 50.10% to Fujimori’s 49.90%, and the market reaction was immediate: Peruvian mining and financial shares fell as investors priced in the risk of a prolonged count and a fragile mandate.

The tally stayed volatile through the night because the runoff followed a familiar Peruvian pattern, with rural ballots narrowing Fujimori’s early lead. She had led the first counts and exit polls, but Sanchez kept gaining as votes from rural Peru were tabulated, a reversal that has often changed election outcomes in the country. The official count continued into a second day, and a final result could take weeks, especially with some overseas polling-station ballots still outstanding and expected to favor Fujimori.

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The political stakes are high because Peru is the world’s third-largest copper producer and a major supplier of gold, silver and zinc. Mining accounts for about 60% of Peru’s exports, which means any shift in policy can move not only mining investment but also the currency and sovereign borrowing costs. Shares in Buenaventura, Credicorp, Intercorp Financial Services and the iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF all fell as traders assessed the odds that Sanchez’s lead could translate into a more aggressive economic agenda. Major foreign miners active in Peru include Southern Copper, Glencore, Anglo American, Freeport-McMoRan and MMG Ltd., all of which have exposure to any change in rules for large concessions.

Sanchez has proposed overhauling the economic system and reforming large mining concessions, a position that could unsettle investors if he converts his narrow edge into a governing mandate. Fujimori, 51, is running in her fourth runoff and is again leaning on the hardline legacy of her father, Alberto Fujimori. She won the first round in April with 17.17% support, while Sanchez took 12%, and neither candidate cleared 20% in the crowded field of 35 contenders.

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That first-round result took more than a month to certify, underscoring how strained Peru’s institutions remain after years of political instability. Chief electoral authority Roberto Burneo urged voters and political organizations to “act with democratic responsibility” as the tally continued. Sanchez said he was “confident and optimistic” but would wait for 100% of the vote, while Fujimori, speaking outside her home in Lima, said she had “a lot of hope” and that Peruvians should wait for the last vote.