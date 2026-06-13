Peruvian police in World Cup mascot costumes arrest drug suspect

Two officers in Clutch and Maple costumes smashed in with a sledgehammer and arrested Carlos Cabrera, 48, in Lima as Peru used World Cup spectacle to mask a drug raid.

Two Peruvian police officers in World Cup mascot costumes used a metal sledgehammer to force open a door and help arrest Carlos Cabrera, 48, in Lima. The raid unfolded as Mexico played South Africa in the tournament’s opening match, turning a narcotics operation into an act of football theater.

Peru’s Green Squadron said the disguise was chosen because Cabrera was a die-hard football fan, a detail officers believed would let them get close without raising suspicion. Colonel Carlos Fredy Alcántara Obregón, who heads the unit, said the plan relied on Clutch the Bald Eagle and Maple the Moose, the mascots for the United States and Canada. Mexico’s mascot is Zayu the jaguar.

Video posted to the police’s official TikTok account showed the costumed officers breaking through a gate with a battering ram before a man in a white vest was detained. Police said the search turned up 2,524 packets of cocaine base and a gun, evidence that the operation was aimed at a street-level drug network rather than a single possession case.

The arrest also highlighted Peru’s punitive approach to micro-trafficking. Under Peruvian law, a person found with five to 50 grams of cocaine base can face three to seven years in prison. Cabrera’s alleged haul was far beyond that threshold, and the scale of the seizure showed why police paired routine tactical force with a public-facing stunt.

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The costumes were not an isolated flourish. Peruvian police have previously sent officers into arrests dressed as the Grinch, Freddy Krueger, Deadpool, Wolverine and Santa Claus. In February 2025, another operation featured an officer dressed as a capybara carrying a turtle-shaped backpack. For Peru’s drug units, disguise has become part of the toolkit, blending surveillance, surprise and spectacle.

The timing carried its own message. Peru did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, finishing ninth among the 10 CONMEBOL teams, and its last appearance in the tournament was in 2018. In Lima, police borrowed the event’s mascots to make an arrest, showing how far law enforcement will go when theater is used as cover for force.