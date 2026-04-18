Pete Davidson’s Absence Noted in New Lorne Michaels Documentary

A new documentary on SNL creator Lorne Michaels debuts—without Pete Davidson, raising questions about cast participation and Michaels’ enduring legacy.

Lorne Michaels, the creative force behind Saturday Night Live, is in the spotlight once again with the release of a new documentary chronicling his career. However, fans and media observers have been quick to notice a conspicuous absence: former cast member Pete Davidson is not featured in the film, a point that has sparked conversation about the dynamics between SNL alumni and its legendary creator.

Lorne Michaels and the SNL Legacy

As the founder and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels has shaped the landscape of American comedy for over four decades. Since its debut in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of numerous comedians—many of whom have gone on to become household names. Michaels’ visionary leadership and hands-on approach have earned him a reputation as both a mysterious mad genius and a meticulous curator of comedic talent.

Throughout his tenure, Michaels has accumulated a remarkable list of accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards and Peabody Awards, underscoring his status as a transformative figure in television. His impact is also documented in the Library of Congress web archive, which preserves SNL's cultural contributions for future generations.

The New Documentary: "Lorne"

The newly released documentary, Lorne, offers viewers an inside look at Michaels’ life and the inner workings of SNL. According to People.com, the film features interviews with a broad array of current and former cast members, writers, and collaborators. Its tone is described as both insightful and humorous, reflecting the spirit of the show itself. The documentary aims to unravel the enigmatic personality of Michaels, whose influence extends well beyond the SNL stage.

Pete Davidson’s Notable Absence

Amidst the celebration of Michaels’ career, some viewers and SNL fans have pointed out that Pete Davidson, one of the show’s most prominent recent alumni, is not included among the documentary’s interviewees. Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014 and became known for his candid humor and personal storytelling, left the show in 2022. His absence from Lorne has led to speculation about his relationship with Michaels and the production team.

People.com highlights that Davidson’s absence is not addressed directly in the film, nor have the filmmakers or Davidson provided a public statement explaining why he is missing from the lineup of contributors. This has fueled curiosity, particularly given Davidson’s significant impact on SNL during his tenure and his ongoing visibility in comedy and entertainment.

Broader Context: Cast Participation in SNL Retrospectives

It is not uncommon for SNL retrospectives to feature a selective group of alumni, often depending on scheduling, ongoing professional relationships, and personal preferences. The show’s long list of cast members includes many who have moved on to busy careers, sometimes making participation in documentaries or tributes logistically challenging. Others may choose to keep their experiences private or distance themselves from their SNL years for personal reasons.

Davidson’s absence is notable given his high profile, but it also aligns with the selective nature of such projects. The documentary’s focus remains on Michaels’ legacy, featuring stories from those who worked closely with him across different eras of the show.

Lorne Michaels’ Enduring Influence

Regardless of individual participation, the new documentary reinforces Michaels’ status as a central figure in American television comedy. With SNL’s continued success—reflected in its ratings, audience reach, and ongoing critical acclaim—Michaels’ ability to nurture talent and reinvent the program remains unmatched. The film, and the discussion it has generated, highlight both the complex relationships that define SNL and the enduring fascination with its creator.

As Lorne reaches audiences, it serves as a reminder of SNL’s far-reaching impact, while the absence of certain voices like Pete Davidson’s illustrates the evolving and sometimes complicated legacy of a show that has shaped comedic culture for generations. Whether Davidson’s perspective will appear in future retrospectives remains to be seen, but the conversation around the documentary underscores the lasting influence of both Michaels and his ever-changing cast.