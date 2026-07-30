Pfizer says oral drug restores skin pigment in vitiligo trials

Pfizer said its oral ritlecitinib improved facial and total repigmentation at 52 weeks in two phase 3 vitiligo trials, a step toward a pill-based treatment.

Pfizer said its oral drug ritlecitinib restored skin pigmentation in two late-stage vitiligo trials, with the biggest gains seen after 52 weeks in people with nonsegmental vitiligo, the most common form of the autoimmune disease. The company said the studies met their co-primary endpoints and showed significant improvement in both facial and total repigmentation versus placebo.

The late-stage program, called Tranquillo, tested once-daily 50-mg and 100-mg doses in active and stable nonsegmental vitiligo. A ClinicalTrials.gov listing for Tranquillo 2, known as NCT06072183, identified the study as one of the phase 3 trials, involving adults 18 and older and 318 trial locations. A separate Tranquillo LTE follow-up study was designed to track longer-term safety and effects over 52 weeks.

That detail matters because vitiligo treatment has long revolved around symptom control rather than disease modification. The condition strips pigment from patches of skin when the immune system attacks pigment-producing cells, and patients often cycle through creams, light therapy and procedures that can be cumbersome to use consistently. An oral medicine that can drive visible repigmentation in a large phase 3 program would mark a more practical and potentially more durable treatment path for many patients.

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Pfizer has been building toward this result for years. A published phase 2b study of oral ritlecitinib in active nonsegmental vitiligo found efficacy and safety signals that supported later-stage development, and a later subgroup analysis reported consistent facial repigmentation over 48 weeks across demographic and clinical subgroups. The same drug, marketed by Pfizer as Litfulo, is already used in another immune-mediated disease, alopecia areata.

The vitiligo field already has one approved targeted treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Incyte’s topical ruxolitinib cream, Opzelura, for nonsegmental vitiligo in people 12 and older, showing that the disease can respond to immune-directed therapy. Pfizer’s oral result pushes the category further by raising the prospect of a systemic option that could be easier to take than daily creams or repeated light-treatment visits.

Photo by Bhanu Vishwanadhula

Vitiligo’s impact is not purely cosmetic. The visible loss of pigment can shape self-image, confidence and social interactions, especially for people living with a chronic condition that often begins early and can be hard to manage over time. Pfizer’s phase 3 readout now puts the focus on the next hurdles: regulatory review, a fuller safety profile and whether the degree of repigmentation holds up in real-world use.