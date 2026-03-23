Pfizer's Lyme Disease Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy in Trials

Pfizer reports its Lyme disease vaccine candidate demonstrated 70% efficacy in late-stage trials. The company plans to seek FDA approval, signaling a potential breakthrough in Lyme disease prevention.

Pfizer has announced its experimental Lyme disease vaccine demonstrated 70 percent efficacy in preventing the tick-borne illness during pivotal late-stage clinical trials, according to results shared this week. The development marks a significant step toward the first approved Lyme disease vaccine for humans in over two decades, with Pfizer confirming plans to pursue regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

Strong Results from Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The vaccine, developed in partnership with Valneva, was evaluated in a large-scale Phase 3 trial involving thousands of participants in North America and Europe. The company reports that the vaccine candidate, VLA15, achieved 70 percent efficacy in preventing confirmed Lyme disease cases compared to placebo, as first reported by The Washington Post. Pfizer stated that while the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, some secondary endpoints were not met, but the overall results support moving forward with regulatory submissions.

The trial enrolled adults and children aged 5 and older across regions with high Lyme disease risk.

Participants received three doses before the height of tick season, with a booster dose one year later.

No significant safety concerns were reported, according to official trial documents.

Regulatory Pathway and Public Health Implications

Pfizer confirmed it will seek FDA approval for VLA15 in the coming months. If authorized, the vaccine would be the first Lyme disease vaccine available to the public since LYMErix was withdrawn from the market in 2002 due to low demand and concerns about side effects. The European Medicines Agency is also reviewing the vaccine, with assessment reports already underway.

Lyme disease continues to be the most common vector-borne illness in the United States, with the CDC reporting over 60,000 cases annually—a figure believed to be an underestimate due to underreporting and misdiagnosis. Infection rates are highest in the Northeast, Midwest, and parts of the West, where the black-legged tick is prevalent.

How the Vaccine Works

The VLA15 vaccine targets six strains of the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium, which causes Lyme disease. Unlike previous vaccines, VLA15 is designed for both children and adults, and research suggests that its multivalent approach could provide broader protection against diverse strains found in the United States and Europe. According to a recent review of Lyme disease vaccines, VLA15 represents the most advanced candidate in development, with promising safety and immunogenicity data from earlier trials.

Current Prevention and the Need for a Vaccine

Until now, Lyme disease prevention has relied on tick avoidance, prompt removal, and the use of repellents. No Lyme disease vaccine has been available for general use since LYMErix, leaving a significant gap in prevention, especially for those living or working in high-risk areas. The CDC highlights the potential public health benefits of a safe and effective vaccine as tick populations expand and cases increase due to climate and land use changes.

What Happens Next?

With these positive efficacy results, Pfizer will submit data to the FDA and European regulators for review. If approved, the vaccine could become available in the next one to two years, pending further regulatory and manufacturing steps. Public health experts note that widespread uptake will depend on education, access, and ongoing monitoring for rare side effects. The return of a Lyme disease vaccine could mark a turning point in the fight against a disease that affects tens of thousands of Americans annually.