PFL San Diego salaries reveal Isbulaev earned $10,000 in defeat

Salamat Isbulaev left PFL San Diego with $10,000 after a main-event loss, while A.J. McKee led the card at $100,000 and no win bonus.

Salamat Isbulaev left PFL San Diego with $10,000 after a main-event loss at Pechanga Arena San Diego, while A.J. McKee led the card at $100,000 and no win bonus attached to his deal. The salary disclosure, provided by the California State Athletic Commission, turned a 10-fight showcase into a clear labor story: the fighter who headlined and lost still out-earned most of the roster, but the gap between the promotion’s marquee billing and its payout ladder was impossible to miss.

The event was held Saturday, June 27, 2026, with the main card airing on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT and the prelims on the ESPN app. The Professional Fighters League billed the San Diego card, presented by GOVX, around McKee against Isbulaev in the featherweight main event and Liz Carmouche against Viviane Araújo in the women’s flyweight co-main event. McKee and Carmouche finished atop the salary sheet, underscoring how heavily the card relied on a small group of established names.

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The numbers also exposed how uneven the business remains beneath the spotlight. Shannon Clark was the low-end example in the disclosure, making $6,000 total after a prelim win on a $3,000 show, $3,000 win structure. That payout is standard in MMA, where income often depends on whether a fighter shows up, wins, and sometimes collects additional bonuses, rather than on any league-wide guarantee.

In that sense, PFL San Diego looked less like a cleanly standardized sports league than a fight card built on tiered leverage. McKee’s $100,000 purse sat far above the rest of the field, Isbulaev’s $10,000 loss pay sat in the middle, and Clark’s $6,000 finish pay sat at the bottom. The spread reflected the same economic reality that has long defined MMA, including the UFC and other combat sports circuits: the headliners capture most of the value, while everyone else fights for a fraction of the event’s commercial draw.

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The PFL’s next event was scheduled for July 19 in Washington, keeping the promotion on a tight calendar after a San Diego card that put fighter pay under a brighter light than the broadcast ever could.