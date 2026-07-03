Philadelphia cancels Independence parade amid dangerous heat wave

Philadelphia scrapped its Independence parade as temperatures hit 103 degrees, with the heat index forecast to reach 112 and other July Fourth events also disrupted.

Philadelphia canceled its Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade after forecasters warned that temperatures would top 100 degrees with dangerous humidity in Center City and Old City. The parade, part of the city’s Wawa Welcome America America 250 celebrations, had been set for Friday, July 3, 2026, near Independence Hall.

The National Weather Service said Philadelphia tied a record high of 103 degrees on Thursday, matching a mark set in 1901 and marking the hottest reading at Philadelphia International Airport since July 22, 2011. The National Weather Service warned the heat index could reach 105 to 112 degrees, and the region could endure four straight days above 100 degrees.

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Organizers had already shortened the parade route earlier in the week, then moved the start time up by an hour before calling it off overnight and early Friday. Wawa Welcome America President and CEO Michael DelBene said the organization could not safely host an event of that size and scale in the dangerous heat. Parade producer Todd Marcocci called the decision heartbreaking but necessary.

The parade had been expected to begin near Independence Hall and finish at City Hall, with floats, marching bands and other performers moving through the city’s historic core. The floats still moved along Market Street without participants or bands after the cancellation, and pop-up performances were arranged in the Historic District with air conditioning, restrooms and water at the Independence Visitor Center. It was also set to air live on NBC10 Philadelphia before it was canceled.

P. C. Varte via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus concert featuring Queen Latifah was also canceled, while the One Philly: Unity Concert for America and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway remained scheduled. In Berks County, more than 100 people were treated for heat injuries at a locomotive event.