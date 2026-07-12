Philippine Airlines plans major long-haul order with Boeing and Airbus

Philippine Airlines was lining up 24 wide-body jets, a split Boeing-Airbus order that would test long-haul demand from Manila to North America and Asia.

Philippine Airlines was preparing a wide-body expansion that would rank among its biggest fleet moves in years, with plans for 15 Boeing 787-10s and nine Airbus A350-1000s. The split order would give Boeing its first direct Philippine Airlines sale since 2007 and mark a fresh contest with Airbus for the carrier’s long-haul growth.

The deal was expected to be announced at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, putting a major Asian airline decision on one of the industry’s most watched stages. It also showed how aircraft buying has become a layered negotiation: even after an airline settles on airframes, the engine choice for the 787s can still be contested separately.

For Philippine Airlines, the order fit a clear pattern of route rebuilding and capacity planning. In 2024, the carrier carried 15.6 million passengers, operated nearly 111,000 flights across 93 routes to 68 destinations, and posted net income of US$151.1 million for its fourth consecutive profitable year. It also opened Manila-Seattle service and revived flights from Cebu to Osaka, and from Clark to Basco and Siargao, signaling where it sees demand holding up on both long-haul and domestic networks.

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The airline’s annual reporting also said it took delivery of two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to support transpacific services, while a Reuters-linked report placed its fleet at 82 aircraft at the end of 2024. Most of that fleet is built around Airbus aircraft, including A321s, A330s and A350s, with the 777-300ERs handling some of the longest routes. That makes a 24-jet wide-body package less like a routine refresh than a reset in how Philippine Airlines wants to balance range, seat count and fuel efficiency.

Airbus already has a strong position in the carrier’s long-haul plans. Philippine Airlines describes the A350-1000 as its newest ultra-long-haul aircraft, and the airline said its second A350-1000 would play an important role in enhancing long-haul operations and elevating the passenger experience while supporting long-term modernization. The company also said, “As demand for international travel continues to grow,” a line that fits a network built around transpacific flying, regional tourism and the recovery of premium international traffic.

Makaristos via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Carlu Fernandez, Philippine Airlines’ chief operating officer, has said the plans were not yet finalized. Even so, the size of the proposed order suggests the airline sees sustained demand ahead and wants aircraft that can match different route lengths and cabin mixes as Asian aviation competition intensifies.