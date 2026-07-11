Pickford enters World Cup record books as England equal Shilton mark

Jordan Pickford matched Peter Shilton’s England World Cup appearance mark and is chasing a seventh clean sheet, adding more records to a career built on durability.

Jordan Pickford moved into England’s World Cup record books on 6 July 2026, when he was named to face Mexico and drew level with Peter Shilton on World Cup appearances for the Three Lions. The Everton goalkeeper, long first choice for England, has turned years of scrutiny into a record-laden tournament résumé that now puts him alongside one of the country’s most celebrated names.

Pickford’s England career began in November 2017 at Wembley against Germany, where he kept a clean sheet on his senior debut and impressed throughout. England Football says that display helped make him a Gareth Southgate favourite, and by the time England reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals in Russia, Pickford had already become central to the team’s tournament structure through reaction saves and distribution.

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The records have kept coming. At Euro 2024, Pickford became the English goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in major international tournaments after England’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia, and he also overtook Shilton to become England’s record appearance maker at major tournaments. By 14 November 2025, England Football said he had 81 senior caps and 42 clean sheets overall, a tally that underlines how often England have trusted him at the highest level.

FIFA said Pickford entered the 2026 World Cup chasing a seventh clean sheet in the competition, a mark that would move him into the all-time top ten. England Football said he and John Stones were on 12 World Cup appearances each before the Mexico match, which shows how Pickford’s tournament record has become tied not just to longevity but to a run of repeated selection across successive campaigns.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That standing sharpens the comparison with England’s historic goalkeepers. Shilton’s World Cup appearance mark has now been matched, while Gordon Banks still holds the England all-time clean-sheet benchmark. Pickford’s case is that his value has never been measured only in style or reputation, but in the repeated proof of England’s tournament resilience whenever the margins have narrowed and the stakes have risen.