Pickford urges England to stay focused for Panama showdown

Pickford's 29th straight England start put Group L on the line against Panama. England knew a positive result would seal first place and a knockout berth.

Jordan Pickford’s 29th consecutive England start carried immediate consequences at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, where England went in with four points from two Group L matches and the knowledge that a positive result against Panama would secure first place and a place in the knockout stages. Pickford had already urged calm after the 0-0 draw with Ghana, alongside Declan Rice, as Thomas Tuchel’s squad tried to keep control of its path through the group.

England’s calculation was simple. Finishing first mattered because it removed the uncertainty that comes with the runner-up route and kept the team in command of its knockout draw. Panama offered a familiar benchmark for that test of discipline: the sides had met only once before, in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, when England won 6-1, still the country’s largest World Cup victory to date.

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Pickford stood at the center of that equation. Before the Panama match, he had made 15 World Cup appearances for England and recorded 42 clean sheets for the senior side. The game in New York/New Jersey was set to be his third straight World Cup, following Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, a run that has made him the clearest point of continuity in a squad built on contrast.

England’s experience was not limited to the goalkeeper. Pickford and John Stones reached 25 consecutive major tournament appearances in the win over Croatia on 17 June, a marker of how long Tuchel has been able to lean on a small core. At the same time, the squad included 18 players getting their first taste of World Cup action, leaving England with veterans who know the pressure and newcomers who had not yet learned its rhythms.

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That mix made concentration a central part of the Panama brief. England did not need a reminder of what was at stake: a slip would have complicated the route out of Group L, while a composed performance would have closed the group stage on England’s terms.