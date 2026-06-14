Piero Hincapié destaca la unión de Ecuador rumbo al Mundial 2026

Hincapié said Ecuador’s World Cup push rests on unity and pride, with the Tri drawn into Group E against Costa de Marfil, Curazao and Germany.

Piero Hincapié framed Ecuador’s World Cup mission as a collective test of identity: a united squad, a hard-running style and the pride of millions of Ecuadorians at home and abroad. Group E paired the Tri with Costa de Marfil, Curazao and Germany, a demanding path that placed the spotlight on cohesion as much as on talent.

In a March 19 interview with DSports, Hincapié said he wanted to play his second World Cup and hoped to do much better than the first, “Ojalá pueda hacerlo muchísimo mejor que el anterior.” He also said that, as an Ecuadorian and as a fan, it was a source of pride to see more compatriots in Europe, a reflection of how the national team has come to represent a wider diaspora as well as the country itself.

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The Arsenal defender brings experience to that message. Hincapié has made 46 appearances for Ecuador since his debut against Colombia at the 2021 Copa América, and he played all three of Ecuador’s group matches at Qatar 2022, against Senegal, the Netherlands and the host nation. That run ended in visible pain after the defeat to Senegal, when FIFA recorded several players, including Hincapié, crying on the pitch, a moment that still shapes the emotional stakes of this tournament.

His path to the top level has also become part of Ecuador’s self-image. Hincapié was born in Esmeraldas and started playing football at seven on the beaches of his city before coming through Independiente del Valle and moving to Europe. Sebastián Beccacece has viewed that profile as tactically vital, with Hincapié potentially used as a left back in the tournament, a role he already handled successfully at the Copa América 2024. CONMEBOL named him the best left back of that competition.

Pyaet via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Ecuador, the appeal of Hincapié’s voice lies in how closely it matches the squad’s wider identity. The message is not built around a single star, but around a group that runs, competes and speaks for a country spread far beyond its borders. Against Germany and the rest of Group E, that collective tone may prove as important as any individual performance.