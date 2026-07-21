Pilot survives after plane crashes into Texas home near airstrip

A bright yellow plane landed on top of a Fort Bend County home, but the pilot survived with minor injuries. Investigators are now examining how a landing attempt near a private strip ended in a neighborhood.

A bright yellow small plane crashed into a home in Fort Bend County, Texas, after the pilot tried to land at a nearby private airstrip instead of touching down safely. The pilot survived with minor injuries, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said he was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

The crash happened Monday, July 20, 2026, in the Fulshear and Richmond area near Kitty Hawk-East Street, close to a private aviation community tied to Covey Trails Airport. The aircraft landed on top of the house, turning what was supposed to be a routine arrival into a scene that drew emergency crews to a residential street in the county west of Houston.

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It remained unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the plane struck the roof, and officials also had not determined whether anyone on the ground was hurt. Those unanswered questions put the focus squarely on the danger posed when aircraft operating near private strips come down over homes rather than designated runway space.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fulshear Fire Department, as investigators began sorting out what led the small aircraft off course. Officials had not released information about possible injuries beyond the pilot’s condition or what caused the crash, leaving open the central safety question in a part of Fort Bend County where neighborhoods sit close to aviation activity.