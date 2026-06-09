Pilots die in Dominican Republic jet crash en route to pick up Yadier Molina

A Gulfstream G200 carrying two pilots crashed near La Romana after an emergency call, killing both crew members before it could return for a landing.

A U.S.-registered Gulfstream G200 business jet went down near La Romana International Airport after the pilots declared an emergency and tried to turn back for a landing. The crash killed both crew members and left no passengers aboard, turning a routine positioning flight into a fatal aviation accident in the eastern Dominican Republic.

Authorities identified the dead as Erick Javier Diago and Ruddy Ghazal, both U.S. citizens. The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation said the aircraft declared the emergency about 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana, then attempted to return to the airport before crashing on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The flight had been headed to Austin, Texas, to pick up former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina, his family and friends, with plans to take the group back to Puerto Rico. Molina later confirmed on social media that the jet was supposed to collect them in Texas and posted condolences to the pilots and their families. The former catcher’s name has drawn attention to the flight, but the central story remains the loss of two aviators in an emergency that unfolded over the Caribbean island’s southeastern coast.

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The cause of the crash has not been publicly identified, and the investigation remains open. Dominican aviation officials have not said what triggered the emergency, leaving key questions about the jet’s mechanical condition, crew response and final descent unanswered. The Dominican Council of Captains has pressed for the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in the inquiry, arguing that an international role would strengthen transparency and public confidence in the findings.