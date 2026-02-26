Pop star Pink and motocross legend Carey Hart have reportedly parted ways, ending their marriage after 20 years, according to TMZ.

Pink and her husband, former motocross champion Carey Hart, have reportedly separated after two decades of marriage, marking a significant development in the world of celebrity relationships. The news, first reported by TMZ, was echoed by other outlets, including People, which cited sources close to the couple.

Two Decades of Partnership

Pink, known for her chart-topping hits and powerful stage presence, and Carey Hart, a pioneer in freestyle motocross, began their relationship in the early 2000s. The couple married in January 2006, embarking on a high-profile partnership that often balanced the challenges of fame, separate careers, and family life. Their union has long been in the public eye, celebrated for its openness about difficulties and reconciliation.

Details on the Reported Split

According to TMZ, the couple has decided to go their separate ways after approximately 20 years of marriage. People magazine, citing an unnamed source, described this as the second significant separation for the couple, following a previous split that ultimately led to a reconciliation. Details on the timeline or specific reasons for the reported separation have not been made public at the time of writing.

Their History of Ups and Downs

Pink and Hart are no strangers to relationship challenges. In the past, the couple addressed their struggles openly, with Pink discussing their 2008 separation and subsequent reunion in interviews and through her music. Their ability to rebuild their relationship after hardship has been lauded by fans and observers alike. This reported split, however, comes after two decades, which is notably longer than the median duration of marriages that end in divorce in the United States—a figure that typically hovers around eight years, according to Pew Research Center analysis.

Context: Celebrity Marriages and Divorce Trends

stands out in an industry where high-profile divorces are not uncommon and marriage durations often fall short of the national average. Official CDC data on marriage and divorce rates shows fluctuating trends in the United States, with the number of divorces per 1,000 people generally declining since the 1980s.

Recent statistics indicate that divorces in the U.S. have continued to decrease, with marriage durations stretching longer for some couples, though two decades remains above average for celebrity unions.

What’s Next for Pink and Hart

While neither Pink nor Carey Hart has released an official statement regarding the status of their relationship, the news has sparked widespread attention on social media and entertainment news platforms. The couple shares two children, and it remains to be seen how they will move forward as a family. Fans and observers will be watching for any further developments or official confirmations in the coming weeks.

Looking Ahead

As Pink and Hart navigate the next chapter of their lives, their story underscores the complexities of long-term relationships, especially under the public spotlight. Their reported split after 20 years not only adds to the narrative of high-profile marriages but also invites reflection on how celebrity relationships mirror, and sometimes diverge from, broader societal trends in marriage and divorce.