Pinwheel brings back the landline for screen-free kids' calling

Pinwheel is reviving the landline as a screen-free first phone for kids, with plans starting at $0. Parents approve contacts, calling hours and emergency calls.

Pinwheel announced Home on Tuesday, a Wi-Fi-powered, parent-managed, completely screen-free landline-style phone for children ages 5 to 10. The company listed pre-orders and said shipping was scheduled for July 13, 2026, placing a familiar household device at the center of the argument over when a child should get a smartphone.

Home gives parents approved contact lists and calling hours, and it includes emergency calling on free and paid plans. Calls to other Pinwheel Home devices are free, while calling plans start at $0 a month and rise to $6.99 and $9.99. Pinwheel says the phone will come in at least two versions, Home Spark and Home Classic, a sign that the company is trying to make restraint look like a polished consumer choice rather than a stripped-down compromise.

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The launch fits Pinwheel’s broader family-tech business. Chief executive Dane Witbeck, an Austin-based serial tech entrepreneur and father of four, founded the company in 2019. Pinwheel says it now serves tens of thousands of families in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, and it ranked No. 212 on the Inc. 5000 in 2024. The company already sells kid-friendly smartphones and a smartwatch, so Home extends a product line built around parental controls and delayed access instead of open-ended internet use.

Photo by Petra Ryan

Pinwheel is not alone in betting that parents want a controlled first line of contact more than a miniature smartphone. Ooma launched MyPhone on May 5, 2026, describing it as a modern home phone for kids and saying it would debut on Walmart.com before reaching Walmart stores. Tin Can, another Wi-Fi landline-style phone for children, raised $12 million in December 2025, sold out its first two production runs and built a near-six-figure waitlist.

Photo by Alexas Fotos

The market opportunity is being shaped by parental anxiety and child-device habits that are already well established. Common Sense Media’s 2025 Zero to Eight census found that 51% of children age 8 and younger have their own mobile device, nearly 1 in 4 have a cellphone by age 8, and 75% to 80% of parents worry about screen media’s impact. The same census said daily reading among 5- to 8-year-olds fell from 64% to 52% since 2017. A Pediatrics study published in December 2025 linked earlier smartphone acquisition with higher risks of depression, obesity and insufficient sleep at age 12. Against that backdrop, Home looks less like nostalgia and more like a market test: whether families will buy a landline reboot as a serious alternative to a child’s first smartphone.