Pirlo exits Italy coach race after Fonbet backlash in federation crisis

Pirlo dropped out after backlash over his Fonbet ties, leaving FIGC exposed just as Italy reels from a third straight World Cup miss.

Andrea Pirlo said he was no longer a candidate to coach Italy after days of backlash over his ties to the Russian betting company Fonbet, turning a high-profile coaching move into a fresh credibility test for the Italian Football Federation.

The collapse of Pirlo’s candidacy widened the sense of disorder inside FIGC at a moment when Italy is already carrying the weight of a third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup. The federation had not formally confirmed him before the controversy escalated, but talk around the appointment had become so advanced that the row triggered immediate second thoughts inside the game and, by some accounts, in politics too.

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The dispute centered on Pirlo’s role as a global ambassador for Fonbet, a connection that became politically radioactive as scrutiny intensified. Paolo Maldini, who had been involved in the coaching discussions, was reported to be considering stepping down, while other accounts said the FIGC had effectively put the deal on ice. The episode raised pointed questions about who is vetted for one of the most sensitive jobs in Italian sport, and why a candidate with a live commercial tie to a Russian betting firm could move so far through the process before the backlash hit.

Pirlo was head coach of Dubai United in the United Arab Emirates at the time. He later issued a statement defending his link to the company and thanking Maldini, but the damage was done: by July 27, he was out of the race. The sequence underlined how reputational risk now sits at the center of football appointments, especially when a federation is already struggling to restore trust after repeated failures on the field.

Илья Хохлов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Italy’s latest World Cup miss had already been described as a national disaster and a symbol of wider footballing malaise. Pirlo’s exit did not create that crisis, but it exposed how quickly governance questions can compound sporting decline, and how fragile the FIGC’s authority remains when a coaching decision turns into a broader argument over judgment, oversight and reform.